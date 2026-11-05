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Nate Silver Makes Bold Prediction About Trump Exit Scenario

The election forecaster believes the GOP’s midterm losses could push Trump toward a wild move.

By Erkki Forster

Polling analyst Nate Silver says he has a “weird intuition” that President Donald Trump might “quit” after the GOP’s midterm catastrophe.

The election forecaster, who correctly called the blue wave that handed Democrats both chambers of Congress on Tuesday, made his prediction while explaining that “Republicans made a deal with the devil in Trump.”

“I mean that in the sense of, like, you get your three Supreme Court justices, you get tax breaks for the wealthy, but you pay a lot of price for that, right? Because Trump has so sucked out the oxygen from anybody else in the Republican party,” he told his co-hosts on the Still Counting podcast.

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump addresses the nation, alongside US Vice President JD Vance (L), US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd R) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), from the White House in Washington, DC on June 21, 2025, following the announcement that the US bombed nuclear sites in Iran. President Donald Trump said June 21, 2025 the US military has carried out a "very successful attack" on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo. "We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform. (Photo by CARLOS BARRIA / POOL / AFP) (Photo by CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“He has lost the fear factor,” Silver said about Trump.

Carlos Barria/Getty Images

Turning to Vice President JD Vance’s political future, Silver pointed out that then-Vice President Kamala Harris’s failure to distance herself from then-President Joe Biden hurt her campaign in 2024.

Noting that it used to be more common for vice presidents and presidents to be “rivals,” he then declared, “I mean, that’s part of why I had just a weird intuition that maybe Trump will find some pretense... to quit, you know what I mean?”

Vice President JD Vance speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two, at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, in Hebron, KY, US, Oct. 22, 2026, en route to a campaign rally in Nebraska. Jacquelyn Martin/Pool via REUTERS
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“Because he could get very, very, very isolated, and that also could make him dangerous,” Silver continued, arguing that the lame-duck president has “no f---ing leverage” with Republicans.

“He has lost the fear factor,” he added.

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The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vance, 42, has already begun trying to distance himself from his boss, blaming Trump’s deeply unpopular war with Iran for the party’s historic losses in a striking statement on X.

“To the people who are p---ed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so. Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview,” he wrote, sounding much like a candidate on the campaign trail.

But Silver named Florida Governor-elect Byron Donalds when asked whom he would put on the Republican ticket to give the party its best chance in 2028.

nate silver

Silver argued that Tuesday, which saw the second biggest midterm swing toward Democrats since WWII, could be an ominous sign of what is ahead for the GOP.

Nate Silver/X

Silver isn’t convinced the worst is necessarily behind the GOP.

“I know the ‘smart’ conventional wisdom is that midterms don’t predict future election results,” Silver wrote Wednesday in a post on X, which featured a graph comparing Trump and George W. Bush’s abysmal approval ratings at this point in their second terms. “But then I look at this. And 2006 is the only modern lame-duck term with a wave like this.”

Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in 2006, then suffered another major defeat two years later when Barack Obama beat John McCain in the 2008 presidential election.

Marco Rubio, Usha Vance, JD Vance
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Erkki Forster
Erkki ForsterNight News Reporter

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