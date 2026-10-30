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OH MY GOP

Nate Silver Reveals Surprising Twist That Spells Trouble for Trump

The data guru says GOP internal polling and defensive ad spending reveal deep panic.

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By Leigh Kimmins

Polling guru Nate Silver delivered a grim forecast for Donald Trump and the Republican Party, revealing an unexpected shift in campaign data and internal party dynamics that points to potential disaster in the midterm elections.

In his latest analysis on his Silver Bulletin/Still Counting Substack, Silver pointed directly to a bizarre divergence between public bluster and private party panic, noting that Republican-commissioned polling and emergency ad-spending patterns signal severe trouble for the president’s party.

Washington, DC - September 15 : Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Concerned Women for America Summit held at the Capitol Hilton on Friday, Sept 15, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
SILVER BULLET

Nate Silver Makes Bold Senate Call Days Before Election

Leigh Kimmins

“In a twist that I’m not sure I’ve seen before, Republican ‘vibes’ about this election—especially if you adjust those partisan polls for the usual partisan bias—almost seem to imply a worse outcome for Republicans than Democratic ones,” Silver wrote.

May 17, 2016; New York, NY, USA; ESPN correspondent Nate Silver explains the odds of the NBA draft lottery during the NBA draft lottery at New York Hilton Midtown. The Philadelphia 76ers received the first overall pick in the 2016 draft.

The analysis on his Silver Bulletin / Still Counting Substack is startling for the Republican Party.

Brad Penner/Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports/via REUTERS Connect

Addressing skeptics who dismiss mainstream media surveys, Silver argued that the administration’s own internal numbers paint a similarly dire picture across the national landscape.

“Don’t believe polls from CNN or the NYT? Well, look at the New York Times polling database, where we get most of FLIPR’s data from, and search for any poll showing ‘Republican sponsor,’” Silver wrote.

“The GOP-commissioned polls imply a Senate map that is at best a toss-up for Republicans, but really leaning D, along with deep prospective gains for Democrats in the House and bad results for Republicans in swing-state governorships.”

The warning comes as Silver updated his FLIPR model on the YouTube show The Argument, revealing that Democrats now hold a nearly 8-in-10 chance of capturing the Senate.

The forecaster explained that his algorithm previously miscalculated a complex three-way contest in Montana—where Independent Seth Bodnar faces Democrat Alani Bankhead and Republican Kurt Alme—by treating Bodnar as an isolated third-party candidate rather than accounting for his overlap with the Democratic electorate.

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“It’s 79 in the Senate,” Silver noted, updating the percentage chance of Democrats gaining control. He added that incoming adjustments in Alaska, where Democrat Mary Peltola faces Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, could shift the numbers slightly.

“We’re gonna revise Alaska later tonight, and that might bring me down to like 78 or 77. But like, yeah, we’re in the mid to high 70s, right?”

Silver emphasized that his model’s refined output remains grounded even as it outpaces broader financial market expectations. “And that’s a little bit higher in prediction markets, but like I, I feel, I feel decent about that actually,” he said.

The forecaster noted that the shift reflects a broader defensive posture by Republican campaign arms across normally safe red territory.

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Leigh Kimmins
Leigh KimminsReporter

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