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PAIN THAT PERSISTS

Nate Silver Warns Republicans Could Face Years of Pain

The data guru says Democrats’ big wins in both chambers will haunt Republicans for years.

Data journalist Nate Silver on the "Still Counting" podcast.

Still Counting Podcast

By Christopher Buchanan

Election Guru Nate Silver has delivered a brutal reality check for Republicans’ 2028 prospects after their midterm disaster.

As results heavily in favor of Democrats rolled in from key battleground states like South Carolina and Texas, Silver posted on his live election-night blog that Republicans’ headache will last for years.

Nate Silver during a live show on his Silver Bulletin podcast.

Silver has been covering the results live on his blog, predicting a bad night for Republicans.

Silver Bulletin

“Maybe it’s too early to think ahead to 2028. But it’s not just whether they [Democrats] flip the Senate that matters. Running up the score in [Congress] would matter a lot too,” he wrote. “At the upper end of their range, and honestly the upper end goes pretty high at this point, they could make it difficult for Republicans to have a trifecta even if they win the presidency.”

Silver’s final midterm election FLIPR model forecast called for Democrats winning a 53-seat majority in the Senate and a 241-seat majority in the House. Now, with even ruby red South Carolina breaking for Democrats, things may be even more dire by night’s end.

May 17, 2016; New York, NY, USA; ESPN correspondent Nate Silver explains the odds of the NBA draft lottery during the NBA draft lottery at New York Hilton Midtown. The Philadelphia 76ers received the first overall pick in the 2016 draft.

Democrats have already captured key swing states like South and North Carolina, per the New York Times

Brad Penner/Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports/via REUTERS Connect

“All of these problems are Trump’s fault,” Silver wrote. “He almost seems to have a death wish in these midterms.”

Even with a blue wave expected, the ousting of Sen. Darline Graham from office has sent shockwaves across the country..

Democrat strategist Antjuan Seawhite, based in South Carolina, told the Daily Beast ahead of the election that he was “nauseously optimistic” Andrews could pull off an upset, noting that both sides of politics agreed Graham ran a weak campaign.

Annie Brown, Darline Graham
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“This is the first election in my lifetime, and I’m 42, where people are actually feeling the pain that the Republicans have caused,” he said. “This is a truth and accountability election.”

Silver said in his election night blog post that a Democratic sweep does not spell out absolute doom for Republicans, adding that “[Republicans] do have a fair number of targets. Ohio will be back on the ballot again since it’s a special election this year, for instance.”

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Christopher Buchanan
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