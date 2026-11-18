THIRST FOR FIRST Needy Trump, 80, Begs for Shiny Award in Weird Speech “I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?” the president mused.

Get The Swamp newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

President Donald Trump pleaded with a fellow world leader to give him a shiny prize during an official state visit.

The 80-year-old told the Philippines’ President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. that he felt entitled to some extra recognition during a lunch held in his honor at the Malacañang Palace in Manila.

“Of course it was right here, in this very palace, that President Quezon bestowed General Douglas MacArthur with a gold baton and the rank of Field Marshal in the Philippine Army,” Trump said.

ADVERTISEMENT

MacArthur received the honor for his contributions to the Philippine army. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

“I’d like to have you do that to me, if you don’t mind,” he went on. “I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?”

ADVERTISEMENT

MacArthur received the honor in 1936 after Quezon enlisted the general to help build the Philippines’ army as the country transitioned from U.S. colonial rule to independence.

Trump has never served in the military and dodged the draft for the Vietnam War five times, on the last occasion because of a bone-spurs diagnosis.

It’s a condition that commonly affects people later in life. Trump was 22 years old at the time.

Play Video

The president’s plea adds to a long list of awards and honors he has claimed a right to, despite intense protest from his critics.

He spent much of his first year back in office describing himself as a “peace president” who had “solved” an ever-changing number of intractable conflicts around the world.

Still, that effort failed to win him a Nobel Peace Prize in October 2025.

In the twelve months since, he has bombed Nigeria, invaded Venezuela, threatened to annex Greenland, gone to war with Iran, and carried out military operations in the Caribbean Sea.

Trump avoided military service like the plague. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Those campaigns did not stop him from winning FIFA’s inaugural Peace Prize, invented by the soccer federation’s President Gianni Infantino shortly after Trump’s Nobel snub last year.

But they did see the Nobel Committee turn him down yet again last month.

Trump has at various other times claimed he should have won an Emmy for his performance on The Apprentice, a Purple Heart and Medal of Honor despite his total lack of military experience, and even a Pulitzer for his “writings.” His 1987 bestseller, The Art of the Deal, was ghostwritten by journalist Tony Schwartz.

The Daily Beast has contacted White House for comment on this story.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register