SOLE MODEL Trump Tells Corrupt Shoe-Obsessed Billionaire He Loves Her Of course, the president has his very own footwear fetish...

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Donald Trump told a shoe-obsessed billionaire who helped set a world record for robbing her own government that he just can’t get enough of her.

The 80-year-old president met with former Philippines first lady Imelda Marcos during an official state visit to the Southeast Asian country on Wednesday.

His special assistant Margo Martin posted a video on X of the encounter at the presidential palace in Manila.

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Trump and Marcos have known one another for decades. Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

“We’re gonna have a good time, OK?” Trump told Marcos, 97, before awkwardly shaking her hands as she clasped them in a praying gesture.

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“Goodbye, sweetheart,” he added as he walked on. “We love you.”

The president is in Manila ahead of a meeting with Putin and Xi. Carlos Barria/REUTERS

Trump and Marcos have known each other for at least 35 years, with the pair first photographed together in 1991 at the late comedian Joey Adams’ 80th birthday party in New York.

They have a lot to bond over, not least because they’ve both gone to considerable lengths to satisfy their respective footwear fetishes.

Trump is known to have foisted his favorite shoes on his officials. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump was revealed earlier this year to be so obsessed with a particular line of discount dress shoes that he was stocking up on $145 pairs of Chicago-based Florsheim’s Oxfords to foist upon his Cabinet members, senior officials, and aides.

Marcos’ infamous 3,000-pair collection of designer heels, pumps, and sandals remains the most enduring symbol of the extraordinary luxury and extravagance that helped define her husband Ferdinand Marcos’ brutal two decades in power.

Marcos once said her enemies had raided her closets "looking for skeletons, but thank God all they found were shoes, beautiful shoes." STR/AFP/Getty

The former first lady helped fund that collection by stealing billions of dollars from the Philippines’ state coffers, earning her family a Guinness World Record for “Greatest Robbery of a Government.” Much of that money was spent on dozens of vainglorious architecture projects.

Much of Imelda Marcos's huge shoe collection ended up in a Manila museum after she and her husband were forced to flee the presidential palace in 1986. Romeo Ranoco/REUTERS

Trump’s critics have repeatedly accused him of ushering in an unprecedented era of corruption during his second term, which he has spent pushing a lavish MAGA makeover in D.C. that has included a $600 million White House ballroom and a 250-foot “triumphal arch” planned for Memorial Circle.

The president is in Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit and a trilateral meeting with Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin and Chinese despot Xi Jinping.

Imelda Marcos spent two decades as first lady of the Philippines, living a life of luxury with husband Ferdinand Marcos. Willie Vicoy/REUTERS

America’s allies are panicking that Trump’s growing affection for strongman leaders may lead him to hand significant concessions to Putin over his invasion of Ukraine and to Xi over China’s claims to Taiwan.

Western officials have even taken to calling the upcoming summit “Yalta II” after the 1945 conference where the Soviet Union, Britain, and the U.S. carved up postwar Europe into their own spheres of influence, deciding the fate of smaller nations with no seat at the table and helping lay the foundations of the Cold War.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

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