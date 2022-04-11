Netflix Rescues LGBT+ Movie That Disney Scrapped

As Disney continues to censor (and uncensor?) its queer characters, Netflix has swooped in to pick up one of Disney’s scrapped LGBT+ projects. Nimona, which comes from the creator of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, will finally be adapted for the screen, but now will join Netflix’s bulked-up animation catalog instead of its original home with Fox.

ND Stevenson’s fanbase will get to see the animated fantasy film on the streamer, as opposed to in theaters, as initially planned with Fox and Blue Sky Studios. After the film was set up, Disney acquired Fox in 2020, and shut down the animation studio (most likely to prioritize its own animation teams). With the dissolution of Blue Sky, Nimona was no more.

Today, though, Netflix has revived the project, confirming a 2023 release. Nimona restarted production early last year with DNEG Animation, with Chloë Grace Moretz as Nimona, Riz Ahmed as Ballister Boldheart, and Eugene Lee Yang as Ambrosius Goldenloin, aka the man with the world’s best last name.

Disney has been facing considerable backlash for its failure to support the LGBTQ+ community in recent weeks, thanks especially to Disney’s on-again, off-again support of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Just five days ago, the company publicly opposed the legislation, but it’s been a long time coming.

Along with that, Pixar employees recently penned a letter stating that Disney censors “nearly every moment of overtly gay affection” in its films, “regardless of when there is protest from both the creative teams and executive leadership at Pixar.”

While the case with Blue Sky and Nimona seems perhaps a bit different, considering the Fox changeover, Disney still didn’t make any effort to save the revered queer story.

A handful of Disney properties (Disney+, Marvel) have spoken out against the company for donating to every politician who supported the bill, which plans to prevent teachers and students from discussing any LGBTQ+ topics. As the company has only managed to offer crumbs of representation (a short, a lesbian cop with two lines in Onward…), for it to support this bill only highlights its mistreatment of its LGBTQ+ fans.

Nimona became popular in queer circles for its representation, especially in its lead star. Nimona is a gender-non-conforming teen who becomes the only person who can save a knight after he’s framed for a crime—but, in a wicked turn of events, Nimona seems to have become a target for the knight to assassinate.

After all the hubbub with Disney, Stevenson was able to announce the more uplifting news today in a heartwarming tweet about his beloved character. “Nimona’s always been a spunky little story that just wouldn’t stop,” he shared. “She’s a fighter… but she’s also got some really awesome people fighting for her.”