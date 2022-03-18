Pixar Gives ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill the Finger, Restores Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’
TAKE THAT
Disney stayed notably quiet before Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill passed but its studios have since sprung into action. Variety reports that the Pixar film Lightyear, a Toy Story prequel, has reintroduced a same-sex kiss after Pixar released a statement opposing the law. The film had always included a same-sex relationship between Uzo Aduba’s character and another woman, but filmmakers cut a kiss between them. Disney faced loud condemnation across the entertainment world for its silence to Florida’s law, particularly in light of its growing business in the state and its donations to legislators who sponsored the bill. Studios within Disney, including Pixar, Marvel Studios, and LucasFilm, expressed their opposition. CEO Bob Chapek eventually called Gov. Ron DeSantis to protest it, but the bill passed and DeSantis is expected to sign it.