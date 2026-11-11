GUESS WHO New Favorite for Trump’s Press Secretary Emerges After White House Leak The rogue potential pick is gaining traction. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Ben Ferguson has pulled ahead to be the favorite for Donald Trump’s next White House press secretary, according to prediction markets.

The conservative commentator, 45, was surging ahead of other contenders for the role on the prediction market Kalshi on Wednesday morning, with a 27 percent chance of his appointment at the time of publication.

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On Polymarket, another prediction market, Ferguson soared to 22 percent.

Ferguson topped the charts on Wednesday. Screenshot//Kalshi

Ferguson’s sudden rise came after administration sources told Fox News Tuesday that he was the frontrunner. “His name has been brought up to the president by many people,” one source said.

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Later that day, Ferguson appeared on the same network, Trump’s favorite, and said that he was aware his name had been “floated” for the role.

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“Look, my name’s been put around there,” Ferguson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity late Tuesday.

“I haven’t talked to the president directly about this, but what I can tell you is, Democrats declared war on Donald Trump, his cabinet, and everyone around him, and they’re gonna weaponize the government, and he needs a strong team of people around him that can fight back.”

Ben Ferguson talks to Sean Hannity. Fox News

Ferguson, 45, has fashioned himself as an ardent Trump supporter on The Ben Ferguson Show radio program and as a co-host of the Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. According to Fox, Trump is not completely “sold” on Ferguson’s candidacy, but the commentator has the support of several in the White House.

“Ben is one of [the] loudest supporters of President Trump in the 21st century,” a senior White House official told Fox News. “While many supporters don’t have the courage to take to the fake news, Ben consistently walks into the lion’s den and faces the media bias head on.”

On both websites, Ferguson was trailed by fellow conservative commenter Scott Jennings, who has made no secret of his desire for the role. CNN’s resident conservative has a 12 percent chance of securing the gig, according to bettors on Kalshi. On Polymarket, he came in at seven percent.

Jeannings' name has been tossed around for months. Scott Olson/Getty Images

If either man is selected, it would be a significant break from Trump, who has chosen only women as press secretaries since Sean Spicer’s six-month tenure during his first term.

The president, 80, first floated a male press secretary on Saturday, announcing that he wants Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White as his next MAGA mouthpiece in a Truth Social post.

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“Dana, please take the job!” Trump implored, pairing his public plea with an AI-generated photo of White, 57, standing behind the White House press podium. He later claimed that he was joking.

Ferguson’s potential appointment would follow the disastrous five-day tenure of Katie Zacharia, who was dumped after delivering just one 14-minute press briefing, while key parts of her résumé also came under scrutiny.

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