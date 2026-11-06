A-Lister Sparks Etiquette Debate Over Barefoot Party Look
Some fans wondered if she was simply trying to appear shorter.
Nicole Kidman, 59, has ignited a debate over party etiquette by ditching her shoes at a fashion event.
The Oscar-winning actress attended Chanel’s Nov. 5 presentation in Sydney, Australia, which marked the fashion house’s first-ever show in the country.
Kidman, a Chanel ambassador since 2025, wore a semi-sheer top with a white vest, a black tuxedo, matching dress pants, and pumps for the occasion.
But videos shared on Instagram showed Kidman on stage at the after-party, with the A-lister missing a key element of her look: the high-fashion heels.
In the video, Kidman made her way to the stage barefoot alongside director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on his Oscar-winning 2001 film Moulin Rouge, to announce a performance from Kylie Minogue.
“Who walks barefoot in the 21st century??” one person commented. (According to another user on X, “Australians do.”)
One person questioned whether Kidman felt “too cool for shoes.”
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Others wondered whether she took them off to look closer to Luhrmann’s height, which is approximately 5′7″.
Kidman is 5′11″ and considerably taller than the average-height woman in the U.S. The average height is about 5 feet 3.5 inches.
She was also taller than both of her ex-husbands, Tom Cruise (5’7″) and Keith Urban (5′10″), and lied about her height early in her career because she worried she would be considered too tall for some roles.
Many commenters, however, embraced Kidman’s shoe-free appearance, calling her a “true Aussie” for going barefoot.
“Oh yes….. It’s that time of the night…. shoes are off in proper Aussie fashion,” one person commented.
Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents, and raised in Australia before she moved to the U.S. in the 1990s.
In the comments of another video from the night, one fan wrote, “To see Nicole barefoot shows she is grounded, humble and down to earth. Don’t put her down for being herself ❤️.”
The reason for Kidman’s shoeless appearance was unclear, but she has had multiple bare-foot moments during her career.
In 2003, she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a patterned Gucci gown without shoes.
She told Reuters Television that Lars von Trier, the producer of her Palme d’Or-winning film Dogville, asked her to do so.
“He said, ‘If I come to Cannes, you have to promise to take your shoes off and walk barefoot on the red carpet,’” Kidman said. “I am a woman of my word, so I took my shoes off.”
Kidman also took her shoes off on stage at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards in 2024.
She said the podium was too short for her, and she held her heels in her hand while giving her speech to better reach the microphone.
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