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THAT'S JUST TOE MUCH

A-Lister Sparks Etiquette Debate Over Barefoot Party Look

Some fans wondered if she was simply trying to appear shorter.

Nicole Kidman attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, U.S., February 7, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Daniel Cole/Reuters

By Roosa Rahkonen

Nicole Kidman, 59, has ignited a debate over party etiquette by ditching her shoes at a fashion event.

The Oscar-winning actress attended Chanel’s Nov. 5 presentation in Sydney, Australia, which marked the fashion house’s first-ever show in the country.

Kidman, a Chanel ambassador since 2025, wore a semi-sheer top with a white vest, a black tuxedo, matching dress pants, and pumps for the occasion.

But videos shared on Instagram showed Kidman on stage at the after-party, with the A-lister missing a key element of her look: the high-fashion heels.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 05: Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show on November 05, 2026 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images for CHANEL)

A not-yet-barefoot Nicole Kidman poses at the Chanel Cruise 2026/27 show on November 5, 2026, in Sydney, Australia.

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images for Chanel

In the video, Kidman made her way to the stage barefoot alongside director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on his Oscar-winning 2001 film Moulin Rouge, to announce a performance from Kylie Minogue.

“Who walks barefoot in the 21st century??” one person commented. (According to another user on X, “Australians do.”)

Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 5, 2026, in Paris, France.

Nicole Kidman attends a Chanel presentation during Paris Fashion Week in October 2026. Not pictured: her shoes, which remained on throughout the event.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

One person questioned whether Kidman felt “too cool for shoes.”

Others wondered whether she took them off to look closer to Luhrmann’s height, which is approximately 5′7″.

Kidman is 5′11″ and considerably taller than the average-height woman in the U.S. The average height is about 5 feet 3.5 inches.

Baz Luhrmann, Nicole Kidman at the Chanel fashion show as part of Spring/Summer 2026 Paris Fashion Week held at Grand Palais on October 6, 2025, in Paris, France.

Baz Luhrmann and Nicole Kidman at the Chanel fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on October 6, 2025, in Paris, France. Kidman stands several inches taller than the "Moulin Rouge" director.

WWD/WWD via Getty Images

She was also taller than both of her ex-husbands, Tom Cruise (5’7″) and Keith Urban (5′10″), and lied about her height early in her career because she worried she would be considered too tall for some roles.

Nicole Kidman was taller than both of her ex-husbands, actor Tom Cruise and musician Keith Urban.

Nicole Kidman was taller than both of her ex-husbands, actor Tom Cruise and musician Keith Urban.

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images;Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Many commenters, however, embraced Kidman’s shoe-free appearance, calling her a “true Aussie” for going barefoot.

“Oh yes….. It’s that time of the night…. shoes are off in proper Aussie fashion,” one person commented.

Nicole Kidman attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 4th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024, in Los Angeles.
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Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents, and raised in Australia before she moved to the U.S. in the 1990s.

In the comments of another video from the night, one fan wrote, “To see Nicole barefoot shows she is grounded, humble and down to earth. Don’t put her down for being herself ❤️.”

FRANCE - MAY 19: 56th Cannes Film Festival: Stairs of "Dogville" in Cannes, France on May 19, 2003 - Nicole Kidman with Lars Von Trier. (Photo by Pool BENAINOUS/CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman also took her shoes off at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of her film “Dogville” in 2003. Director Lars Von Trier carried her golden heels.

Benainous/Catarina/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

The reason for Kidman’s shoeless appearance was unclear, but she has had multiple bare-foot moments during her career.

In 2003, she walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a patterned Gucci gown without shoes.

Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman pose on the top of the stairs at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 04, 2026.
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She told Reuters Television that Lars von Trier, the producer of her Palme d’Or-winning film Dogville, asked her to do so.

“He said, ‘If I come to Cannes, you have to promise to take your shoes off and walk barefoot on the red carpet,’” Kidman said. “I am a woman of my word, so I took my shoes off.”

US-Australian actress Nicole Kidman takes off her shoe as she speaks during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 15th Annual Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles on November 17, 2024. (Photo by Etienne LAURENT / AFP) (Photo by ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman took off her shoes on stage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles in November 2024.

Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images

Kidman also took her shoes off on stage at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 15th Annual Governors Awards in 2024.

She said the podium was too short for her, and she held her heels in her hand while giving her speech to better reach the microphone.

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