NJ Cops Buy 300 Pizzas to Help Struggling Biz, Residents

Police in a New Jersey town have come up with a way to help local businesses and residents struggling during the coronavirus lockdown: They have paid for 300 large pizzas to be given away for free. “As Covid-19 consumes reality in our area, its impact on families and local businesses is troubling,” the Toms River Police Department said on its Instagram page. It listed six pizzerias that will serve up 50 free pies each to those in need on Thursday. The effort is being underwritten by local police organizations for what’s been called Great American Takeout Day.