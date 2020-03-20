This Is What a Coronavirus Lockdown Means in Each State

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to soar across the United States, state officials are racing to curtail the pandemic by taking extraordinary measures—including forcing millions of Americans to remain in their homes in the name of social distancing.

Over the last week, restaurants, bars, and schools across the United States were shuttered, but several states have ordered lockdowns for their residents—similar to those in China and Italy—in a desperate effort to “flatten the curve.” Here’s a list of state lockdowns, and what they actually mean.

NEW YORK

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a state-wide “stay at home” on Friday, warning New York state’s 19 million residents that those who defy the expansive order could face civil fines. “When I talk about the most drastic action we can take, this is the most drastic action we can take,” Cuomo said.

The restrictions take effect Sunday night and stipulate:

All New Yorkers are ordered to work from home.

Employees in essential jobs and government personnel can continue to work.

Solitary walks and outdoor exercise is permitted but all team sports are banned.

Residents are allowed to go to the grocery store and run errands.

Restaurants and bars can still deliver to homes.

All non-essential businesses state-wide must close their premises.

Liquor and wine stores are classified as essential so can stay open, as can pharmacies, mass transit, grocery stores, and restaurants and bars offering take out and delivery only.

CALIFORNIA

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a state-wide “stay at home” order on Thursday, stating that while “home isolation” is not his preference, it’s necessary to stop the spread of the virus. The city of Los Angeles issued a similar citywide mandate.

While Newson stated that California police will not be actively enforcing the order, the mandate states that failure to comply could result in “a misdemeanor punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both.”

“This is not a permanent state, this is a moment in time,” Newsom said. “We will look at these kinds of decisions as pivotal decisions.”

The order states:

Residents are allowed to run errands to the grocery store and pharmacy.

Walks outside are permitted while practicing social distancing.

Employees in essential jobs can continue to work outside the house.

All other Californians will work from home for the time being.

Restaurants can deliver to homes.

CONNECTICUT

Gatherings of more than 50 people are banned.

Bars and restaurants will only be opened for take-out and delivery.

All clubs, bars, movie theaters, nail salons, hair salons, and gyms to shutdown.

All indoor shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys are closed.

LOUISIANA

Month-long ban on all bars, nightclubs, casinos, movie theaters, gyms, and health clubs.

Restaurants may be open, but only for take-out and delivery.

All public gatherings over 50 people are banned.

MINNESOTA

All bars and restaurants shut down, but take out and delivery is allowed.

All bars, nightclubs, casinos, movie theaters, gyms, community clubs to shut.

Grocery store workers are classified as emergency personnel, allowing them to access free state child care.

NEW JERSEY

State-wide curfew from 8 p.m. to 5a.m.

No gatherings larger than 50 people.

All bars and restaurants shut down, but take out and delivery is allowed.

All bars, nightclubs, casinos, movie theaters, gyms, shutdown.

All indoor shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys are shutdown.

PENNSYLVANIA

All businesses not considered “life-sustaining” will be closed starting on Saturday.

Grocery stores, gas stations, banks, health care providers, and social assistance services still open.

Restaurants can only offer take-out, delivery, and drive-through services.

WASHINGTON STATE

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a statewide emergency shutdown on Sunday—the first state to force Americans indoors and the state with the most national deaths due to the coronavirus.

The order states: