GET OVER IT Obama Skewers Trump’s Meltdown at Cheesecake Factory Jibe Barack Obama is rolling his eyes at the MAGA meltdown over his Cheesecake Factory joke.

Barack Obama is now mocking Donald Trump over his and his sycophants’ days-long meltdown over a Cheesecake Factory joke.

Obama mocked Trump’s redecoration of the White House in a rally last week, saying it looked like “Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory, just gold everywhere.”

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Since then, Trump and those in his administration have gone over the top in praising the restaurant franchise—while desperately trying to paint Obama as out of touch with everyday Americans for daring to evoke the chain to make a dig at Trump.

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“I am the father of two daughters. Do you think I could have survived their childhood without going to the Cheesecake Factory?” Obama said. “I lived at Chuck E. Cheese and the Cheesecake Factory. Of course, the real problem is prices have gotten so high a lot of folks can barely afford to go out to eat.”

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That remark, made in front of a packed arena in Atlanta, comes after Trump whined about Obama’s initial dig.

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“Obama, who doesn’t understand cleanliness,” Trump said at a rally in Ohio on Wednesday. “Who doesn’t understand broken, cracked stone and sidewalk. Who doesn’t understand that having asphalt going to your main entrance is not the right thing. We’d like to have granites and marbles.”

Obama fired back at Trump during a campaign rally in Georgia supporting Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff for Senate and Keisha Lance Bottoms for governor. He clarified that his earlier comments targeted the sitting president, not the Cheesecake Factory and those who eat there.

Trump’s administration has stooped to new lows to make the Cheesecake Factory a national topic.

Multimillionaire Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent visited the restaurant earlier this week and flailed through a clapback at Trump’s predecessor.

Bessent recently visited Cheesecake Factory, despite being been spotted at some of DC's most exclusive restaurants. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent/X

“This is the man who built the, uh, museum that looks like Darth Vader’s tomb, and I would just tell the—I had a great meal, always have a great meal—I would tell the Martha’s Vineyards set to give it a try,” Bessent told a Fox Business reporter.

It has since been revealed that Trump purchased between $35,007 and $175,000 in Cheesecake Factory stock as his White House renovations were underway.

Obama has generated large crowds at his rallies in battleground states across the country. Edgar Su/REUTERS

Obama has used his lasting influence in the Democratic Party to tour the country and endorse a slate of candidates in the last month. He has traveled across competitive Midwestern and Southern battleground states, including Michigan, Ohio and Georgia, to boost his Democratic candidates.

“This is what I mean when I say [the Trump administration] are not serious people,” Obama said. “They do not have solutions to serious problems, so they’d rather have the media, and you, talking about the Cheesecake Factory.”

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