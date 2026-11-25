The actress joked that she is the most “indiscreet” person she knows.

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Amanda Seyfried, whose secret role in the hit Elizabeth Holmes documentary You Can See Everything shocked audiences, has revealed she’s “the most indiscreet person I’ve ever met in my life.”

Seyfried won an Emmy for playing Holmes in the 2022 miniseries The Dropout; she reprised the role in Nathan Fielder’s bombshell documentary about the Theranos fraudster, where he lived with Holmes and her family in the weeks leading up to her imprisonment.

In the film, Seyfried reenacted interactions between Fielder and Holmes that cameras couldn’t catch. The actress’s participation was a massive secret, with Fielder and co-director Lance Oppenheim restricting Seyfried’s access to scripts and other information ahead of filming, she told host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Amanda Seyfried during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC

“I couldn’t watch the footage until I would get to set,” Seyfried said on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “I didn’t know what the script would be until I would get to set. Or, it would be a five-factor authentication app, where I could maybe read it the night before.”

The film’s existence was a secret until it premiered this year at the Telluride Film Festival. Further still, Fielder and Oppenheimer concealed Seyfried’s participation until it hit theaters nationwide on Oct. 16, with help from Seyfried herself.

But withholding information isn’t Seyfried’s strength, she told Fallon, and she struggled to keep quiet. In addition to playing Holmes, Seyfried also becomes a kind of investigative assistant to Fielder.

Amanda Seyfried and Nathan Fielder in a scene from “You Can See Everything.” NBC/screengrab

During one particularly tense scene, she interrogates Holmes’ Charlie Kirk-loving partner, Billy Evans, whom she later calls “bats--t crazy.” She functions in the movie as almost a proxy for the audience, reacting as viewers would to Holmes and Evans’ strangeness.

“I am the most indiscreet person I’ve ever met in my life,” Seyfried said. “How the hell did I manage to keep it under wraps?”

Then, she said that she actually didn’t. “I told a lot of people,” she said. “But I guess I could trust them all.”

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary "You Can See Everything." A24

Seyfried’s performance has generated widespread Oscar buzz. Despite some initial trepidation about the risk involved in participating, she felt determined to help Fielder on-screen in any way possible—especially regarding exposing Evans as a slime ball.

“I mean, there was always this vibration of risk and that sensation of: Am I going to destroy my career in some way? Am I going to get entangled in this, like, wasp’s nest with Billy [Evans]?” Seyfried told Rolling Stone . “Am I gonna say the wrong thing? Am I gonna perpetuate negativity for her? Everything was scary, but I still had that drive that was more in the front seat, which was the literal front seat with you in the car. I was just like, ‘Let’s go, buddy! I want to put my hand in the fire!’”

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