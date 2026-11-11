 Skip to main content
CONSIDER EVERYTHING

A-Lister Reveals Fear Top Secret Role Would ‘Destroy’ Her Career

The Emmy winner disclosed exactly what led her to take the role—and how she dealt with her on-camera adversary. WARNING: Spoilers ahead.

Amanda Seyfried, Elizabeth Holmes

The Daily Beast

By Meera Navlakha

Amanda Seyfried is shedding light on her explosive cameo in You Can See Everything, saying she was afraid the project could “destroy” her career. Instead, it might win her an Oscar.

The A-list actress, 40, secretly appeared in Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder’s groundbreaking three-hour documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The film follows Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, in the 34 days before the businesswoman was sent to prison for 11 years on fraud charges.

In a new conversation with Rolling Stone, Field, Oppenheimer, and Seyfried sat down together for the first time to talk about the experience—and the film everyone is talking about.

.

Amanda Seyfried won an Emmy for potraying Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu's show about the founder.

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Seyfried makes a surprise entry near the halfway mark of the documentary. Her involvement was hidden from teasers, trailers, and the press.

The directors explained they decided to involve Seyfried, whose professional history is already intertwined with Holmes’s story, after the initial filming was completed. The actress won an Emmy for portraying Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout in 2022.

Play Video

In the film, she reprises her role as Holmes in re-enactments, but also has a mind-bending confrontation with Evans over a tense dinner as herself.

After an initial Zoom call to gauge Seyfried’s interest, she joined the project. Seyfried said to Fielder, “I was totally game to do whatever you needed.”

Fielder asked Seyfried, “Were you nervous at any point during this?”

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim

Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim attend the "You Can See Everything” Photocall at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 06, 2026, in Los Angeles, California.

JC Olivera/Getty Images

“Yes! I mean, there was always this vibration of risk and that sensation of: Am I going to destroy my career in some way? Am I going to get entangled in this, like, wasp’s nest with Billy [Evans]?” she responded. “Am I gonna say the wrong thing? Am I gonna perpetuate negativity for her? Everything was scary, but I still had that drive that was more in the front seat — which was the literal front seat with you in the car. I was just like, ‘Let’s go, buddy! I want to put my hand in the fire!’”

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything."

Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes in "You Can See Everything."

A24

Despite her trepidation, Seyfried’s cameo has received unequivocal praise from critics and audiences, prompting unlikely acting Oscars buzz for a documentary.

Fielder revealed that they only intended to do the “recreations” with Seyfried as Holmes. But her conversation with Evans ultimately stole the show. He asked the actress why she wanted to meet Evans, who has obtained power of attorney over Holmes and controls her social media accounts.

Nathan Fielder
PRETTY PLEASE

Nathan Fielder Reveals How He Got Star to Revive Iconic Role

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

“It felt dangerous,” Seyfried responded. “I wanted answers. We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings.”

“I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable,” she admitted.

Seyfried revealed that after meeting him, her feelings “only got worse.”

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes (L) arrives at federal court with her partner Billy Evans on October 17, 2022 in San Jose, California. Holmes appeared in federal court related to an attempt to overturn her fraud conviction. She is facing jail time after being convicted of four counts of fraud for allegedly engaging in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud investors in her company Theranos, which offered blood testing lab services. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and her partner Billy Evans.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In the film, Evans attacks Seyfried over her controversial 2025 comments about Charlie Kirk, for which she refuses to apologize.

“There was no reason for him to get that aggressive,” Seyfried said in the new interview. “I was in the frame of mind where I’m like, ‘OK, this guy is disrespectful, and I’m here in his home, I’m gonna argue this because I actually have a pretty solid stance on things.’ I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s ‘building monuments of love’ to — as a tool. Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her.”

Elizabeth Holmes in You Can See Everything.
INSTANT CLASSIC

The Year’s Best Film Is This All-Time Great Mind-Melter

Nick Schager

Ultimately, Seyfried told the creators that she doesn’t regret her involvement in their film “at all.”

“I’m having the time of my life right now! I mean, I’m not going to do this again,” she said. “But neither are you!”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW