A-Lister Reveals Fear Top Secret Role Would ‘Destroy’ Her Career
The Emmy winner disclosed exactly what led her to take the role—and how she dealt with her on-camera adversary. WARNING: Spoilers ahead.
Amanda Seyfried is shedding light on her explosive cameo in You Can See Everything, saying she was afraid the project could “destroy” her career. Instead, it might win her an Oscar.
The A-list actress, 40, secretly appeared in Lance Oppenheim and Nathan Fielder’s groundbreaking three-hour documentary about disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. The film follows Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, in the 34 days before the businesswoman was sent to prison for 11 years on fraud charges.
In a new conversation with Rolling Stone, Field, Oppenheimer, and Seyfried sat down together for the first time to talk about the experience—and the film everyone is talking about.
Seyfried makes a surprise entry near the halfway mark of the documentary. Her involvement was hidden from teasers, trailers, and the press.
The directors explained they decided to involve Seyfried, whose professional history is already intertwined with Holmes’s story, after the initial filming was completed. The actress won an Emmy for portraying Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout in 2022.
In the film, she reprises her role as Holmes in re-enactments, but also has a mind-bending confrontation with Evans over a tense dinner as herself.
Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter
By clicking “SUBSCRIBE” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
After an initial Zoom call to gauge Seyfried’s interest, she joined the project. Seyfried said to Fielder, “I was totally game to do whatever you needed.”
Fielder asked Seyfried, “Were you nervous at any point during this?”
“Yes! I mean, there was always this vibration of risk and that sensation of: Am I going to destroy my career in some way? Am I going to get entangled in this, like, wasp’s nest with Billy [Evans]?” she responded. “Am I gonna say the wrong thing? Am I gonna perpetuate negativity for her? Everything was scary, but I still had that drive that was more in the front seat — which was the literal front seat with you in the car. I was just like, ‘Let’s go, buddy! I want to put my hand in the fire!’”
Despite her trepidation, Seyfried’s cameo has received unequivocal praise from critics and audiences, prompting unlikely acting Oscars buzz for a documentary.
Fielder revealed that they only intended to do the “recreations” with Seyfried as Holmes. But her conversation with Evans ultimately stole the show. He asked the actress why she wanted to meet Evans, who has obtained power of attorney over Holmes and controls her social media accounts.
“It felt dangerous,” Seyfried responded. “I wanted answers. We all had this need to understand who was pulling the strings.”
“I just wanted any information I could get on Billy. I became this weird Billy detective because I had gotten such strong negative feelings from him in the footage. I felt like I needed to meet this guy. It was exciting to me, and it was scary, and it was questionable,” she admitted.
Seyfried revealed that after meeting him, her feelings “only got worse.”
In the film, Evans attacks Seyfried over her controversial 2025 comments about Charlie Kirk, for which she refuses to apologize.
“There was no reason for him to get that aggressive,” Seyfried said in the new interview. “I was in the frame of mind where I’m like, ‘OK, this guy is disrespectful, and I’m here in his home, I’m gonna argue this because I actually have a pretty solid stance on things.’ I don’t like the way he’s using this human being, his wife — the person he says he’s ‘building monuments of love’ to — as a tool. Maybe he does respect her, but he’s behaving like he does not respect her.”
Ultimately, Seyfried told the creators that she doesn’t regret her involvement in their film “at all.”
“I’m having the time of my life right now! I mean, I’m not going to do this again,” she said. “But neither are you!”
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…