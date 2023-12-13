Andre Braugher, who starred as the bold, inimitable Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died Tuesday at age 61. For many fans, Braugher will be remembered for his excellent work in Homicide: Life on the Street and Glory. But there are many more who will always see him as Holt, an unforgettable character with quirky screams about bagels, a lovely queer relationship, and endearing lack of emotions.

There’s one particular aspect of Holt that will go down in the sitcom hall of fame: His sweet relationship with Cheddar, a sweet corgi pup that brought out the soft side of the captain.

There were a great number of wonderful relationships in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, from leading duo Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) to Holt and his hubby Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson)—so to call Cheddar and Holt the best couple on the show is really saying something. These two went together like a detective and his trusty notepad. Like man and man’s best friend. Like salami and, well, cheddar.

But Cheddar was more than just a pooch used for comedic effect. He was a way for fans to connect with Holt, who otherwise might have come off as a boring, bitter busybody with no social skills. But with Cheddar, Holt’s true compassion came out, which he extended to his somewhat foolish but entirely endearing coworkers later in the show.

While the rest of the team on Brooklyn Nine-Nine thought it impossible to impress Holt, Cheddar—who often won praise for his ability to complete tricks and serve as Holt’s “cute secret weapon”—proved that the feat was possible, with ample training. Cheddar brought out the soft-hearted side in Holt, turning him into the teddy bear that viewers came to love.

This dynamic was perfectly executed by Braugher, who had a more stoic disposition with everyone else, even with his husband. The calm level-headedness worked well with Cheddar’s fluffy smile, as Holt’s grumpy facade fell when he was a pup parent—the man even made an Instagram for Cheddar, which amassed more than 10,000 followers.

That’s not dedication; that’s pure infatuation. Who wouldn’t be obsessed with Cheddar’s silky orange tufts? One might not expect the man who couldn’t even fall for Samberg’s charm as Jake to invest so deeply in a cutesy pup. But following Cheddar’s introduction on the show, Holt never failed to surprise Brooklyn Nine-Nine viewers with other surprising soft spots.

The original dog actor that played Cheddar, whose real name was Stewart (a name equally as perfect as Ched’s), passed away back in 2019. Hopefully now, Cheddar and Holt are still fighting crime and keeping each other company, just like they did for eight seasons on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.