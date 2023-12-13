Andre Braugher, ‘Homicide’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star, Dies at 61

Andre Braugher, the actor best known for his iconic television roles as big-city police officers—including an egotistical detective in Homicide: Life on the Street and a stone-faced captain in Brooklyn Nine-Nine—died on Monday, according to Deadline. He was 61.

The trade publication reported that Braugher had died following a brief, unspecified illness. His longtime rep, Jennifer Allen, subsequently confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

Braugher won an Emmy on NBC’s Homicide as the self-aggrandizing Frank Pembleton, a homicide detective whose knack for solving cases was frequently undermined by his abrasiveness. A fan favorite over the gritty show’s first six seasons, Pembleton proved to be Braugher’s breakout role.

He departed the show in 1998, but returned to appear in its 2000 television film that served as the series’ finale.

Braugher introduced himself to a new generation of television viewers playing Captain Raymond Holt, the commander of the NYPD’s 99th Precinct, on Brooklyn Nine-Nine from 2013 to 2021. His deadpan, robotic delivery—punctuated by occasional staccato bursts of emotion that proved to be instant meme fodder—won him instant acclaim and scored him another four Emmy nominations.

Braugher’s other Emmy came from playing a master criminal in the 2006 FX mini-series Thief. He also starred in the TNT drama Men of a Certain Age, had roles on shows like Law & Order: SVU, BoJack Horseman, and House, M.D.

Braugher is survived by his wife, Ami Brabson, whom he met on the set of Homicide, their three sons, and his mother. The family is asking for donations to the Classical Theatre of Harlem in lieu of flowers, according to Deadline.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.