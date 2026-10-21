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THE EX FACTOR

‘Good Morning America’ Affair Scandal Gets Wild Wedding Bombshell

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ ex-spouses are getting married.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 03: Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue attend the 2024 Grassroot Soccer World AIDS Day Gala at Hall Des Lumieres on December 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

By Martha McHardy

The former spouses of former Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have announced they are engaged just weeks after their cheating exes got married.

Former Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, 59, and attorney Marilee Fiebig, 48, are preparing to marry after their respective marriages to the former ABC co-hosts fell apart. People confirmed that the couple, who began dating in 2023, got engaged this spring.

Their news comes shortly after Robach, 53, and Holmes, 49, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony on September 19 in Holmes’ home state of Arkansas.

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach tied the knot in September.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

In November 2022, the Daily Mail published photographs revealing the romance between Robach and Holmes, who were both married at the time.

The revelation sparked major controversy at ABC, with both presenters subsequently suspended from GMA3. They later left the network.

T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach.
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Reflecting on their unexpected connection, Shue told People: “I don’t know how it happened, but there’s a happy ending.

“This just happened to be our way of getting to know each other and being able to share ourselves with each other in a time where we both needed a friend.”

Shue also opened up about the lessons he learned from the end of his marriage to Robach, acknowledging that he had to examine his own role in the relationship’s failure.

He said he “had to accept my own part in marriage not working out for me and in not understanding myself well enough and not understanding what matters in a relationship well enough to find the right person for me, and that has been an extraordinary gift.”

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The actor described the personal growth that followed the split, saying: “Again, I don’t know how it happened, but I can say I’m grateful. I had to grow through a lot of pain and a lot of struggle and a lot of humility,” he said. “I think the magic of love is when you go from a need to giving.”

He added that meeting the right person was not something he could have predicted.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 10: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards)

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue split in 2023.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadershi

“You don’t know how you meet the person who’s right for you. It just happened. And you can say how it’s just this kind of freak luck that this is how you ended up getting to know that person in a way that would allow you to reveal yourself and for her to reveal herself.”

Shue and Fiebig’s engagement announcement came just weeks after Robach and Holmes’ wedding.

For Robach and Holmes, the September ceremony marked the third marriage for each.

Before her relationship with Holmes, Robach was married to Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares two daughters, Ava and Annalise. Holmes was previously married to journalist Amy Ferson, with their marriage ending in 2007. They share a daughter, Brianna, and a son, Jaiden.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Host T.J. Holmes and his wife Marilee Fiebig attend the premiere of "Don't Sleep" at BET Studios on October 1, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig settled their divorce in October 2023.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Holmes also shares a 13-year-old daughter, Sabine, with Fiebig.

Shue has also been married twice: first to floral designer Jennifer Hageney from 1994 to 2008, they have three sons named Nate, Aiden and Wyatt. He married Robach in 2010; they were together until 2023.

Andrew Shue and his first wife, Jennifer Hageney with whom he shares three children.

Andrew Shue and his first wife, Jennifer Hageney with whom he shares three children.

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Robach and Holmes became co-hosts of GMA3 in 2020, but their professional partnership ended abruptly after the affair became public. ABC removed the pair from the program in December 2022 while the network assessed the situation.

In January 2023, ABC confirmed their departure, with Deadline reporting that the network said: “It’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.”

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Martha McHardy
Martha McHardyReporter

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