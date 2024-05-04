I Can’t Stop Thinking About Barbra Streisand’s Accidental Ozempic Snafu

This week:

Jerry Seinfeld is whining about the state of comedy again.

I can’t get over this Barbra Streisand snafu.

Very important news about TV’s greatest show.

Challengers is more than just hot, OK?!

Try to not stare at this photo for an hour.

I Get It, Babs

I’ve never felt more of a kinship with Barbra Streisand than when she accidentally commented on Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram not realizing that everyone in the world could see.

I am someone whose most commonly texted phrase is, “Oops! That was meant for someone else,” because my brain is incapable of understanding that just because you have the thought of opening up a text chain with someone doesn’t mean your phone actually does it—and I end up texting my last-messaged, now very confused contact instead. I have accidentally sent texts and Slacks talking shit about someone to the actual person so many times that I am surprised I still have friends, family, and am employed.

So when Streisand commented on an Instagram photo of McCarthy with director Adam Shankman, “Give my regards did you take Ozempic?” I wasn’t scandalized. I didn’t ridicule. I sent empathy.

Even better is the humorous stride with which McCarthy took this.

First of all, if anyone saw a photo of me, let alone Barbra Streisand, and their first thought was to ask if I’m taking Ozempic, I’d be so flattered I would cry. I can’t think of a higher compliment.

I love how McCarthy responded: “The takeaway is Barbra Streisand knows I exist.”

How often is a celebrity “controversy” actually kind of sweet and fun?

The Future Is Finally Bright

The new season of And Just Like That is officially back in production, THANK GOD. In the months since Carrie Bradshaw and her girlies last unfurled their weekly batshit storylines and dialogue at our screens, the world has grown darker. The cosmos have been out of alignment. My body has started to decay.

But a balm has arrived, in the form of Sarah Jessica Parker posting a photo of the table read script for the Season 3 premiere, a sign that collective healing is about to begin.

If that weren’t enough, it’s been revealed that Rosie O’Donnell is joining the cast. I am not exaggerating when I say that Rosie O’Donnell joining Season 3 of And Just Like That will save us all.

This Is So Cool

There are other things to talk about when it comes to Challengers besides how spectacularly horny it is, I swear. And now that I’ve calmed the carnal desire to make out with every single person I see that began the minute my screening of the movie ended, I can spotlight one undersung element: What a remarkable athletic feat it was on the part of the actors to pull off the tennis in this movie.

Case in point: This photo of star Mike Faist.

I Am Speechless

Let’s face it: Never in the history of the act of stunning has anyone stunned more than Nicole Kidman stuns in this photo.

What to watch this week:

The Idea of You: I can’t stress enough how great this rom-com is. (Now on Prime Video)

The Fall Guy: Also, I can’t stress enough how great this rom-com is. (Now in theaters)

Hacks: And while I’m stressing how great things are: May I present to you the new season of Hacks? (Now on Max)

What to skip this week:

Unfrosted: Jerry Seinfeld made a movie about the origin of Pop-Tarts. Would you believe it isn’t good? (Now on Netflix)