MY BAD TV Host Breaks Silence on Support for Convicted MAGA Rapist Bear Grylls helped to baptize Russell Brand in 2024. The Daily Beast/Getty

Bear Grylls has spoken out after Russell Brand, whom he helped to baptize, was convicted of rape.

The TV host and adventurer addressed Brand’s conviction on X. The MAGA comedian, 51, was found guilty in a London court on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault on Thursday. He awaits sentencing on Monday.

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On Friday, Grylls acknowledged both the baptism and “justice” now being served for survivors of Brand’s crimes.

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“Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism,” Grylls wrote. “I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes. It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing. Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith.”

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“It is right that justice has now been served,” Grylls, a devout Christian, added.

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The 52-year-old concluded, “I can’t imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day.”

Grylls became associated with Brand after helping to baptize the comedian in the River Thames in May 2024. At the time, Brand, already accused of a litany of crimes and controversies, said he wanted to “leave the past behind.” Grylls defended his participation in Brand’s spiritual move, saying, “He was a Running Wild guest; I’m friends with many of our Running Wild guests. And I always try to think of that phrase, “WWJD” – what would Jesus do? That’s been a guiding principle for me.”

The Metropolitan Police began investigating Brand in September 2023, after a bombshell investigation by the Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

Brand pivoted to Christianity shortly afterward, calling the baptism “an incredible, profound experience.” The timing of his religious awakening drew widespread scrutiny.

Russell Brand is leaving Southwark Crown Court, London, on October 27, 2026, where he faces three charges of rape, indecent assault, and three counts of sexual assault relating to six women. James Manning/Getty Images

In April 2025, he was charged with five offenses relating to incidents occurring between 1999 and 2005, involving four different women. In December of that year, prosecutors charged him with two additional offenses related to incidents in 2005.

While he awaits sentencing, he has yet to be investigated for further rape allegations, the BBC has reported.

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