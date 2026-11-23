The star of the acclaimed film cannot attend his big premiere.

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Brad Pitt will miss the London premiere of his film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth after falling ill.

The Independent reported that the 62-year-old had to cancel his scheduled appearance at the premiere at BFI IMAX on Monday night. Organizers said that Pitt “is no longer able to attend the premiere as he has come down with flu and has been advised not to travel.”

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is a stand-alone sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, in which Pitt also starred. He reprises his role as Cliff Booth, a Hollywood stunt double, with the story set eight years after the events of the first film.

Director David Fincher and cast members Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Carla Gugino, Scott Caan, Peter Weller and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attend a premiere for the film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth in Los Angeles, California, US, November 16, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The sequel stars Pitt and an ensemble cast that includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carla Gugino, and Peter Weller.

Fincher, Caan, Debicki, Weller, and Abdul-Mateen II will still attend the London premiere. Pitt attended the Los Angeles premiere last Monday, with his 33-year-old girlfriend Ines de Ramon.

After its IMAX debut, the movie will have a two-week theatrical run before it streams on Netflix on Dec. 23.

Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth and Elizabeth Debicki as Karen Crosby in the acclaimed Tarantino-Fincher collaboration. Netflix

Tarantino wrote the script, and Pitt approached David Fincher to direct it. Pitt has long collaborated with both, starring in several Fincher productions, including Seven and Fight Club.

For his role as Booth in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt nabbed the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Tarantino, a two-time Oscar winner, has stated that the movie is his best work.

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The Daily Beast’s Nick Schager wrote in his review that the follow-up is “somehow superior to its acclaimed predecessor,” calling it “a vibrant, rollicking follow-up that’s bursting with humor, action, and idiosyncratic personality.”

“An entertainingly rowdy time will be had by all,” Schager added. He also praised its lead, writing, “Pitt is so comfortably cool as Cliff that it’s easy to believe the procession of outlandish facts about his past, and those revelations are emblematic of a film that piles on crazy complications, absurdities, and thrills.”

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