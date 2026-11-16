Rock Icon Lands Grammy Nom for Scathing MAGA Takedown
The nomination follows MAGA’s humiliation in the 2024 midterm elections.
Bruce Springsteen’s ruthless critique of Donald Trump has been officially nominated for a Grammy.
The rocker’s “Streets of Minneapolis” anthem, which slammed ICE’s killing occupation of the city and the agency’s killings of American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renée Good, scored a nomination for Best Rock Song. The track will compete against others by The Rolling Stones, Phoebe Bridgers, Aerosmith, and more.
In the scathing song, Springsteen calls ICE “Trump’s federal thugs” and “occupiers” who should “get the f--- out of Minneapolis.” He also calls them “heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens.”
Springsteen currently holds 20 Grammy Awards.
His latest nomination comes after he concluded his Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour in May. The icon called out Trump throughout his tour stops and opened the European leg of the concert run by calling Trump “treasonous” during his Manchester show. “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” he said at the time.
Trump predictably hit back, calling Springsteen a “dried-up prune” and posting a doctored video of himself hitting the musician with a golf ball. He also threatened Springsteen and other artists who supported his opponent’s 2024 campaign with a “major investigation.” Springsteen never let up, going on to call out Trump from the stage and cement his rants against the president with his Land of Hope and Dreams EP.
Springsteen’s Grammy stamp of approval for his anti-Trump track follows Trump’s major midterm losses, during which Democrats flipped control of both chambers of Congress and six governorships in a major backlash to his second term.
Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
- Account (completed)
- Payment (completed)
- Confirmation (completed)
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.
- 1Account
- 2Payment
- 3Confirmation
Sign in or create an account
Login dialog
Loading comments…