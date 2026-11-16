CLEANING UP Rock Icon Lands Grammy Nom for Scathing MAGA Takedown The nomination follows MAGA’s humiliation in the 2024 midterm elections. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

Bruce Springsteen’s ruthless critique of Donald Trump has been officially nominated for a Grammy.

The rocker’s “Streets of Minneapolis” anthem, which slammed ICE’s killing occupation of the city and the agency’s killings of American citizens, Alex Pretti and Renée Good, scored a nomination for Best Rock Song. The track will compete against others by The Rolling Stones, Phoebe Bridgers, Aerosmith, and more.

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The 20-time Grammy nominee added another nomination to his belt for his anti-ICE anthem, "Streets of Minneapolis." Tim Evans/REUTERS

In the scathing song, Springsteen calls ICE “Trump’s federal thugs” and “occupiers” who should “get the f--- out of Minneapolis.” He also calls them “heavily armed masked federal troops invading an American city, using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens.”

Springsteen currently holds 20 Grammy Awards.

Springsteen also performed at the No Kings Rally earlier this year. He's become a key face of the anti-Trump movement. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

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His latest nomination comes after he concluded his Land of Hopes and Dreams Tour in May. The icon called out Trump throughout his tour stops and opened the European leg of the concert run by calling Trump “treasonous” during his Manchester show. “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent, and treasonous administration,” he said at the time.

President Trump says he doesn't like Springsteen's politics. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images/Oversight committee.

Trump predictably hit back, calling Springsteen a “dried-up prune” and posting a doctored video of himself hitting the musician with a golf ball. He also threatened Springsteen and other artists who supported his opponent’s 2024 campaign with a “major investigation.” Springsteen never let up, going on to call out Trump from the stage and cement his rants against the president with his Land of Hope and Dreams EP.

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Springsteen’s Grammy stamp of approval for his anti-Trump track follows Trump’s major midterm losses, during which Democrats flipped control of both chambers of Congress and six governorships in a major backlash to his second term.

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