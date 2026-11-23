The ‘Baywatch’ actress did not hold back her thoughts on Pete Davidson.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

Brooks Nader is not happy about her sister Sarah Jane Nader’s rumored romance with Pete Davidson.

The 29-year-old Baywatch actress told E! News that she does not “approve of it.”

“She can do whatever she wants, but I’m not into it,” she said bluntly at PEOPLE x InStyle’s Drive-By party in Las Vegas. The model and actress gave a thumbs down as she spoke, adding that her sister “doesn’t get into it with me.”

“I’m not into it,” Brooks Nader said about her sister’s alleged relationship. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“When she knows I don’t approve of someone, she doesn’t tell me anything, so I find out online,” Nader said candidly.

Fans have been speculating about the alleged relationship between Davidson, 33, and Sarah Jane, 24, after they were first spotted out in New York City in August. They were seen at an AMC theater in the East Village last week, which fueled more rumors.

The relationship has not been officially confirmed. While TMZ reports that the two “haven’t stopped seeing each other” since they were first spotted publicly, a source told US Magazline that the pair are just friends.

Davidson has had a string of public relationships and breakups with high-profile women.

Pete Davidson and Sarah Jane Nader are reportedly dating. Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

The Saturday Night Live star has dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, Kim Kardashian, Chase Sui Wonders, and Madelyn Cline. His latest public relationship was with model Elsie Hewitt, with whom he shares a daughter, born in December 2025. The couple split up five months later.

Sarah Jane, who is bisexual, has dated photographer Eliana Orly and was also linked to Alexis Williams, who is now a Deputy Press Secretary for the City of New York. The Dancing With the Stars alum has been open about her sexuality on her family’s Hulu reality show, Love Thy Nader.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.