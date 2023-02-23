The prettiest people on Carnival Row are not pleased with each other.

Season 2 of the Prime Video series launched last week. The neo-noir fantasy captures the simmering tension between mythical creatures and humans in an increasingly combustible city known as The Burgue, where intolerance is peaking and a slew of mysterious murders beg not only investigation, but vengeance.

Orlando Bloom plays Rycroft “Philo” Philostrate, an inspector digging into the conspiracy that may be responsible for much of the ghetto’s darkest events, and Cara Delevingne is Vignette Stonemoss, a faerie—derogatorily referred to as a “Pix”—who arrives in the city after humans occupied fae land. Philo and Vignette also happen to be former lovers, who despite bigoted prejudices, rekindle their affair and retaliate against the various injustices inflicted by The Burgue—though, it turns out, they each have their own, possibly conflicting agendas.

In an exclusive clip from Friday’s new episode of Carnival Row, “The Martyr,” we see the extent to which Philo and Vignette are now at odds, as the pair has a contentious stand-off in a dark alley, each trying to speak their version of sense into the other. The situation in The Burgue has escalated to the point that it’s transcended even their feelings and compassion for each other.

Watch the exclusive clip below:

“The scene calls into question, ‘How does one get justice when racist cops get away with murder?’” Carnival Row showrunner Erik Oleson tells The Daily Beast’s Obsessed. Philo believes vigilante cop-killing will just make things worse while Vignette has lost any hope for justice via legal means—not when the law is designed to protect one race and oppress her own.” For Vignette, he says, “Violence becomes the answer.”

The scene marks a major turning point in the dynamic between Philo and Vignette.

“It’s a huge break in their trust and their relationship,” Oleson says. “Love has carried them through the dark days of their incarceration on the Row, and while they’ve had disagreements, they’ve always had each other’s back.”

After all they’ve been through, “This is the first time that Philo and Vignette are actively working AGAINST one another,” he says “She’s on a mission to kill the racist cop who murdered her friend, while Philo, for the good of the Row, is determined to stop Vignette.”

Suffice it to say: “Whoever wins will be sleeping on the couch tonight.”

New episodes of Carnival Row stream Fridays on Prime Video.

