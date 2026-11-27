Gayle King’s Son-in-Law Dies at 45
The “CBS Mornings” co-host is taking time off to be with her daughter and grandchildren.
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Gayle King’s son-in-law, Virgil Miller, has died following a battle with cancer.
Miller, the husband of King’s daughter Kirby Bumpus, died at age 45 over Thanksgiving, CBS Mornings executive producer Jon Tower announced in a staff memo obtained by People.
“Mornings Family—I’m sorry to be delivering this sad news,” Tower began, writing that Miller died after a “courageous battle with cancer.”
“Our thoughts right now are with her daughter and their two beautiful children,” he continued. “We’re respecting the family and giving them privacy as they get through this difficult time.”
King will take a week off from the morning show “to help with family matters,” Tower said. She will return the week of Dec. 7 once “private arrangements” have been made.
Miller and Bumpus tied the knot in December 2020.
Their wedding, an intimate ceremony held at the Santa Barbara home of King’s best friend and Bumpus’ godmother, Oprah Winfrey, wasn’t made public until February 2021.
King revealed in an Instagram post that the couple had gotten married in a “super small service” attended by only six people due to COVID-related restrictions.
“Strict COVID rules I couldn’t even hug her on her wedding day that was haaaaard!” King recalled. “Not the wedding we planned in 2020 but my favorite son [Will Bumpus] performed the ceremony... the day was gorgeous and so was Kirby!”
“P.S. Anybody have tips on being a good mother-in-law??” King added. “I’m all ears and taking notes!”
Miller is survived by his wife and their two children, Luca, 5, and Grayson, 2.
“I’m so nuts about this child,” King told the We Are Family podcast in March 2022, several months after Luca, her first grandchild, was born. “I’m certainly not the first person to have a grandchild; I realize that. But what I like is seeing Kirby become a mother herself. She’s so good at it. She and her husband, Virgil, are such great partners.”
King regularly lavished praise on her son-in-law on social media, describing him as a “great husband” to Kirby and the “best dad” to her grandkids.
Before moving into the private sector, Miller made a name for himself on Capitol Hill. He spent more than a decade as chief of staff for former Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond before joining the powerful law firm Akin Gump in 2019.
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