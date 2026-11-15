DUMB AND DUMBER Colin Jost Takes Brutal Swipe at Trump Goons Over Travel Nightmare The “SNL” star wasn’t buying the administration’s explanation for the nationwide flight meltdown.

Colin Jost and Michael Che took aim at President Donald Trump’s transportation secretary over his response to the nationwide flight groundings.

Sean Duffy, a former reality TV star, said at a press conference Saturday morning that the crisis stemmed from botched “routine” maintenance work, inexplicably scheduled for peak travel time on Friday afternoon.

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“The scary thing by far about all these flights getting grounded was the messaging from the normally dependable Trump administration,” Jost joked.

“First, they said it was a telecommunications outage ‘as of now,’” Jost said. “Why add ‘as of now’? No one wants to hear, ‘Your child is safe—as of now.’”

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Jost added, “Sean Duffy said the whole situation was the result of a contractor upgrading copper wire to fiber optic cable. So one guy switched out one wire and took out all planes? I think that’s literally a scene from the movie Airplane!”

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Co-anchor Michael Che poked fun at Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for his press conference on the flight groundings:

“DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin tried to calm fears by saying this is not a 9/11,” Che said. “Which he knew because Rudy Giuliani didn’t see his shadow.”

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