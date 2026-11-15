THE KING RETURNS ‘SNL’ Icon Makes Surprise Return to Skewer Sex-Mad CEO The former cast member made his first appearance on the show since December 2025.

Bowen Yang crashed the latest Saturday Night Live cold open to skewer former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

The real Huang resigned this week following reports of an alleged extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy. The billionaire, 63, has reportedly had at least two other affairs over the years.

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Yang appeared in Huang’s trademark leather jacket and offered advice to a group of fellow tech CEOs, including Elon Musk, played once again by Jeremy Culhane, about how to avoid the same fate.

(The real) Jensen Huang speaks during GTC Berlin. picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

“Fellas, don’t be like me,” Yang’s Huang said. “Remember, women don’t like guys like us. That’s how we became guys like us.”

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Culhane’s Musk awkwardly responded, “But I am like you. You know, we both have, like, cool leather jackets, and we can be, like, in a biker gang, you know, like, both on Harley Davidsons...”

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Huang cut Musk off by spraying him with water and shouting, “Bad Elon!”

Huang referred to himself as “Jensen ‘Hide-Your-Wife’ Huang,” adding, “Ladies, when you invite Jensen over, you know what’s about to go down: The S&P 500.”

He joked further, “That’s right, I’m into BDSM: Breaking ‘da stock market.”

Yang’s appearance followed several days of fan speculation about who might play the scandal-plagued tech CEO.

Marvel star Simu Liu publicly threw his hat in the ring, posting on X, “The way I have waited my entire life to be able to play a real life man embroiled in scandal on SNL.”

NBC

The cold open centered on host John Mulaney teaching a group of billionaire tech CEOs how to distinguish between women who are genuinely attracted to them and those who might be spies—all in the interest of national security.

“I can’t imagine how disorienting this has been for you to go from these bug-eyed little weirdos to being gods,” Mulaney told the CEOs, including Peter Thiel (James Austin Johnson), OpenAI chief Sam Altman (Ben Marshall), Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes), and Anthropic chief Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline).

SNL's Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg NBC

Mulaney continued, “I mean, never in the history of our species have people as pale and as strange as you A: survived and B: been given all the world’s wealth and power.”

At one point, Thiel told Mulaney, “Hey, show us some respect. We do a lot for this country. Name one time technology has let us down.”

“Yesterday, when every plane in America was grounded,” Mulaney replied.

“OK, name one more time,” said Thiel.

“The day before that, when Microsoft Outlook went dark,” Mulaney said.

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