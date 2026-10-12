‘MOST IMPORTANT’ Country Star Speaks Out Over Shock Security Threat Mystery The 27-year-old country star canceled a performance hours before it was set to take place.

Ella Langley has broken her silence over a last-minute concert cancellation.

The 27-year-old country star scrapped a scheduled performance Friday just hours before the show at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with her team saying there was a “serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel and the artist.”

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The next day, at a concert in Lubbock, Texas, Langley told the crowd, “When it comes to keeping you safe and making sure that this show is a safe place for us to come and enjoy our music, then it will happen. But the second it feels like it will not, I’m not doing it.”

Ella Langley won the Single of the Year award for “Choosin’ Texas” during the Academy of Country Music Awards in May. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“I would have made yesterday’s decision 10 billion times over—and I’d do it tomorrow, and I’d do it the next day—because, while I’m grateful to get to do what I do, it’s not the most important thing in this life,” Langley continued.

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“What’s the most important thing in this life is the people around that love you and are there for you no matter what. The most important thing in this life is making sure you wake up every day and feel like, ‘You know what? I’m good today, and I’m so grateful to have woken up today,’” she said.

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Langley’s rise to fame has been meteoric. Her single “Choosin’ Texas” broke the record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with 23 in September, beating Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Taylor Swift‘s “Patient Zero” eventually dethroned Langley in early October.

The Alabama native spoke about her relationship with Jesus Christ with her Lubbock audience on Saturday, saying that “if it wasn’t for Him, I would have canceled this show tonight.”

“But I felt this calling and this tug in my chest [that said], ‘It’s OK, we’re safe and we can do this show,’” she said, adding, “I’m not going to live in fear.”

She said music is her “calling” and that “nobody is going to talk me out of it or scare me out of it.”

Ella Langley performed at the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville last November. Seth Herald/Reuters

The decision to cancel the concert on Friday “was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team,” Langley told fans on Instagram. According to local police who spoke to News on 6, the performance was canceled due to a “false bomb threat.”

Tulsa Police Department said they “swept the area with our K-9, Bomb Team, Patrol, and BOK security for anything dangerous” before the concert. “We did not find anything,” they concluded.

Langley has shot to fame after the success since her debut album, Hungover, in 2024. She released her sophomore album, Dandelion, this year, which also stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for several weeks.

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