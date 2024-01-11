Many questions are raised in the trailer for the upcoming 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premieres on HBO Sunday, Feb. 4, at 10 p.m.

What’s up with Larry David’s new cat-eye glasses? What is Tracey Ullman’s character still doing with him? Why end the show now, when it seemingly could continue indefinitely?

But one unexpected revelations comes when Larry reveals to his friend Richard Lewis on the golf course, “I think this is the happiest I’ve ever been in my life!”

“I don’t even know who I’m looking at right now,” Richard shoots back.

We don’t yet know what this uncharacteristically positive development in his life might be—and it unlikely to sustain itself for long—but perhaps this newfound feeling of contentment is at least partly responsible for David’s decision to say goodbye to his comic persona for good.

The trailer also reveals a few new guest stars on the show, including Sean Hayes and Dan Levy as a couple with a new baby (“I assume it’s your semen, right?” he asks) and the return of familiar faces like Ted Danson and Vince Vaughn.

By the end of the two-minute look, set to “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” Larry appears to sum up his life as only he can: “I really did the best under the circumstances, as a person who hates people and yet had to be amongst them.”