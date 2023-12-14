Larry David Vows to Shed ‘Larry David’ Persona for Good

Well, it’s finally official. After 12 seasons spread over 24 years, Curb Your Enthusiasm will come to an end next year.

HBO announced on Thursday that the show’s 12th season, which is set to premiere on Feb. 4 and run for 10 episodes, will also be its last. The series finale will air on April 7.

“As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be—the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character,” creator and star Larry David said in a statement. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

The rest of the press release contains few clues about what fans can expect from the final season. Regular cast members Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman, J.B. Smoove, and Ted Danson are all set to return, along with Richard Lewis, who has been in poor health of late after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. More recent guest stars Vince Vaughn and Tracey Ullman are also listed as appearing in Season 12.

While David has often taken long breaks from the show or threatened that it may not come back, he has never before given such a definitive statement about his decision to end Curb Your Enthusiasm for good.

However, the writing was on the wall earlier this year when producer John Hayman tweeted a photo of what he said was “the last scene of the last episode of the final season,” but quickly deleted the post when he realized that news had not yet been revealed.