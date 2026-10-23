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ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

‘Daily Show’ Host Finds Glaring Flaw in Trump’s Closing Pitch

The president’s latest ramble has some major issues.

By Meera Navlakha

The Daily Show is exposing the biggest issue with the president’s pitch to voters.

As Donald Trump tries to convince Americans across the country to vote MAGA, comedian and anchor Ronny Chieng pointed out on Thursday night that his reasons are becoming increasingly incoherent.

“The Republican Party, helmed by Donald Trump, is so unpopular that Democrats are now competitive in places once deemed unthinkable, like in South Carolina and Iowa and Alaska and even deep-red Mississippi,” began Chieng.

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to travel to South Carolina for a Republican rally ahead of the midterm elections at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US October 21, 2026.

President Donald Trump gestures as he boards Air Force One to travel to South Carolina for a Republican rally ahead of the midterm elections at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US October 21, 2026.

Umit Bektas/Reuters

“Either Donald Trump is campaigning there because this race is actually getting tight, or he’s going to Mississippi because —huh,” he riffed. “What’s a single other reason someone would voluntarily go to Mississippi?”

He continued, “Oh, holy s--t, this race might actually be getting tight. But you know what? If it is getting tight, there’s no one else better to bring it home than Donald Trump. I know the haters are saying he’s lost his fastball and his curveball and his slow ball and really all of the balls,” he continued.

“But just watch how the big dog rallied the crowd last night in South Carolina. Come on, Trump. Tell ‘em why the Republicans have earned their vote.”

wires report

The president is trying to win over voters.

Finn Gomez/.

He cut to Trump speaking at a rally in South Carolina, where he made odd noises, praised a violent brawl, and rambled about increasingly irrelevant subjects. Amongst these was his bid to Google head Sundar Pichai to change the name of the Atlantic Ocean to the “American Ocean.”

“We seriously looked at the Atlantic Ocean,” Trump said. “And I called Google Maps, who are really great with the lake... and I spoke to a brilliant guy, Sundar, he heads all of Google, he’s a brilliant guy...You know, they’re still rattled from the Gulf. I said, ‘Sundar, I’m thinking of the Atlantic Ocean. Can you handle it?’”

“I only like two oceans, the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. I’m not going to put either Trump or America on any other ocean but these two,” he said.

Trump making weird noise
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Chieng responded, “I mean, you got to think at least one person in the audience is like, ‘Hey, yo, yo, I can’t afford food?’”

“Are you going to get to that or just more water stuff?” he asked.

He then pointed out the fundamental issue: “Look, I wouldn’t spend quite so much time renaming undrinkable water when the economy is collapsing, and gas station signs just say f--- you right now.”

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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