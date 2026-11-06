UNHINGED ‘Daily Show’ Savages Tiny Trumpy Rep’s Foul-Mouthed Rant A Republican in New York is drawing attention for all the wrong reasons.

A newly elected MAGA congressman has already been brutally mocked by The Daily Show over his expletive-laden victory speech.

Anthony Constantino, 44, narrowly beat his Democratic opponent to become the representative for New York’s 21st district—and his celebration has left people clutching their pearls, earning him a brutal roasting from The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper on Thursday.

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“Evil media would not tell you what I did. Listen, you scumbags,” Constantino said in his victory speech. “I had to listen to you a--holes. You’re a bunch of f---ing a–holes. Look at that a–hole right there. Him, look at that guy. You’re a bunch of a–holes. Kate Lisa, another f---ing a--hole. I wanna be clear with you: I’m not a politician.”

Anthony Constantino appeared with Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Syracuse, New York, last month. Nathan Howard/Reuters

“No, I can tell,” Klepper said after playing the clip, drawing laughter from the audience. The comedian then zoomed in on the audience and revealed a young girl watching the speech from the front row.

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“You know what? Look, maybe, maybe the Republicans deserve credit because it takes courage to elect the first Jabroni American to Congress,” Klepper quipped. “I can’t wait to see him drive his cyber truck down to D.C., get sworn in on a Maxim magazine, and then immediately start hitting on AOC.”

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After his foul-mouthed rant, Constantino dropped yet another eyebrow-raising remark.

Constantino bizarrely called for the release of rapper P. Diddy. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

“I gotta say this. I know it’s already been asked, but I think President Trump should consider freein’ Diddy,” the Republican congressman-elect said, referring to the scandal-ridden rapper who was jailed in September 2024 on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“Now, little girl in the front, let me explain what a freak-off is, OK?” Klepper shot back. “Look, all right. Don’t worry though. America, America, please. Don’t worry. I’m sure he won’t be in Congress for long. I hear President Trump is looking for a new Secretary of War.”

Constantino’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Daily Show's Jordan Klepper didn't let Constantino get away without a roasting. YouTube/ The Daily Show

It wasn’t the first time Constantino drew attention for his bizarre approach to politics. He previously released a weird rap about the New York City mayoral race that skewered then-candidates Zohran Mamdani, Andrew Cuomo, and Eric Adams.

“This poser Mamdami, he ain’t even from here. He’s still a citizen in Uganda. One of the worst, most vile countries on the planet,” he rapped. “Hey, Andrew Cuomo, you too. You caught this. We all remember the bulls–t you did during COVID. That’s why you lost the primary. Eric Adams, by the way you too. You corrupt piece of s–t.”

“Wow. He’s not your grandpa’s Republican,” Klepper said. “He’s your cousin-who-can’t-see-his-kids-anymore Republican.”

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