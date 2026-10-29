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FOREVER YOUNG

‘Daily Show’ Shames MAGA Candidate Over Wild Sexting Excuse

A state senator and congressional hopeful has admitted to sending unsolicited nudes.

By Meera Navlakha

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has torn apart a MAGA candidate’s excuse for sending unsolicited nude photos.

Tennessee Republican Brent Taylor, who is running for U.S. Congress, was sending pictures of his penis as recently as 2021, according to multiple sources who spoke to The Nashville Scene.

Taylor told the Scene they were “youthful indiscretions”—despite being 53 at the time.

On Wednesday night, Klepper began: “Just under a week until the midterms, a new scandal is rocking the race for Tennessee’s ninth congressional district. Republican nominee Senator Brent Taylor says the accusations that he sent unsolicited nude photos are true.”

US President Donald Trump speaks, as Representative Matt Van Epps (R-TN), Brent Taylor, a Tennessee state Republican senator running for district 9 congressional district, Johnny Garrett, a Tennessee state representative and Republican Party nominee for Tennessee's 6th congressional district, and Charlie Hatcher, a Republican Party nominee for Tennessee's 5th congressional district in the 2026 general election, stand on stage with him, during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee, October 10, 2026. REUTERS/Seth Herald

President Donald Trump campaigned for Brent Taylor (far left) at a rally earlier this month.

Seth Herald/REUTERS

“A youthful indiscretion at 53?” Klepper said incredulously. “Sir, if you had to take a pill to make your youthful indiscretion possible, it’s not a youthful indiscretion.”

He continued to mock Taylor, now 58, saying: “By the way, this guy sent a d--- pic? Are we sure it wasn’t just a selfie with his hat off? I mean, does his penis also wear tiny spectacles? You know, because that I also want to see.”

Brent Taylor

“This exemplifies what it is to be a Christian; being a Christian is all about redemption.”

WREG

Taylor, a state senator, has also asked the public for forgiveness, saying: “This exemplifies what it is to be a Christian; being a Christian is all about redemption.”

Klepper responded, “Amen, preach!”

“I’m always saying, if you haven’t sent someone a photo of your penis, you cannot call yourself a Christian,” he continued. “As Jesus said in John 14:6, no one comes to the Father but through my Snapchat account. So let’s see that hog, playboy,” he added.

In his comment to the Scene, Taylor said: “As I near 60 years old, the expiration date has come and gone on any of my youthful indiscretions.

Brent Taylor
NUDE AWAKENING

MAGA Candidate Offers Bonkers Defense of Sexting Scandal

Erkki Forster

“Whatever story you think you’ve got, my wife is well aware of and we’ve worked through it a long time ago. My god and my wife have forgiven me, and I would consider everyone else doing the same.”

The Daily Beast has contacted Taylor’s representatives for comment.

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Meera Navlakha
Meera NavlakhaEntertainment Reporter

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