'WIZARD OF ICK' ‘Daily Show’ Star Makes Dark Prediction About Vance’s Demise According to Josh Johnson, Vance has two problems: his name—and everything else about him.

Twelve minutes after polls closed on Tuesday, Daily Show co-anchor Josh Johnson was already looking to 2028. And for potential presidential hopeful Vice President JD Vance, the future looks bleak.

Vance, the 42-year-old “grand wizard of ick,” as Johnson called him, is likely eyeing a 2028 bid despite major reservations from his own party. He’s been wreaking havoc across the country ahead of midterms to campaign for Republicans and to call Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul a “witch.”

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His efforts proved futile when Tuesday’s elections resulted in Republican humiliation, including in Vance’s home state of Ohio, and what The Seattle Times called less of a “blue wave” than a “100-year flood.”

Republicans lost big on Tuesday in JD Vance's home state of Ohio, throwing his viability as a 2028 presidential candidate into question. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Kevin Lamarque/Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

For Johnson, 36, Vance’s unhinged midterm frenzy is convincing evidence of a 2028 run. But more than that, Johnson said Vance’s willingness to withstand President Donald Trump’s constant backhanded insults indicates his future candidacy. The problem, Johnson pointed out, is that the name JD summons a liberal arts dude-bro rather than a powerful world leader.

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“He must really want the job. Why else would he be the vice president for Donald Trump, a guy who’s tried to take out 50 percent of his vice presidents?” Johnson said. “The good news for JD is he’s got some name recognition. The bad news for JD is JD’s name is JD.”

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“We’re electing a president, not the captain of the Ultimate Frisbee team,” he continued. “You think AJ Lincoln would have freed the slaves? No, he’d be too busy hacky-sacking, all right? He’d be like, ‘Bro, fourscore and seven years ago, we used to f---ing party, man.’”

JD Vance's frat-bro first name precludes him from presidential dignity, Johnson said. YouTube/ The Daily Show

But, to Johnson, it’s not only Vance’s name that could destroy his chances. It’s also everything else about him.

“While his name may not feel presidential, he makes up for it with his patented JD charm,” Johnson said before playing clips of embarrassing blunders Vance made during speeches, including one where he accidentally called the “far left” the “fart left,” and one where he said liberals will call him “racist” because he drank two Diet Mountain Dews.

“Yeah, Trump gonna hang him,” Johnson said.

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