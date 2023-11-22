First, Taylor Swift came for Harry Styles. Now, the singer eliminated Harry Jowsey from Dancing With the Stars. All people named Harry ought to watch their back. Who’s next—Prince Harry?

Tuesday night was the highly anticipated Taylor Swift-themed episode on Dancing With the Stars, which saw the remaining six contestants dancing to almost every era in the pop-star’s collection. While “Shake It Off,” “Lover,” and “Lavender Haze” were the titles included in the team relay dance, individual pairs were also given the chance to pick their favorite number out of albums like Fearless, Reputation, and Folklore for their individual routines.

Jason Mraz, who once sang with Swift on her Speak Now tour, won the hearts of Swifties all over the world thanks to his stunning Argentine tango to “Don’t Blame Me” from Reputation. Mraz’s flawless performance earned him a perfect score from the judges, ensuring he has a good chance at the Mirrorball trophy as the contestants head into the final few episodes.

One contestant, however, wasn’t nearly as beloved. Jowsey, a social media personality and former star of Too Hot to Handle, has been earning plenty of criticism over the last few weeks on DWTS. On last week’s episode, fans were infuriated because The Brady Bunch star Barry Williams was voted out instead of Jowsey. Jowsey’s dull Viennese waltz couldn’t top Williams, who went viral for tearing off his shirt.

Tuesday night, though, the calls for the reality star to get axed from the competition were louder than ever. Jowsey and his partner, pro Rylee Arnold, opted for a slower rumba to “August” from Folklore. While the duo didn’t earn the lowest overall score of the night—raking in a total of 30 points from the judge’s table, which included guest Mandy Moore, Swift’s choreographer for The Eras Tour—their total wasn’t high enough to measure up to folks like Mraz and Ariana Madix.

Jowsey was finally sent packing as the episode came to a close, resulting in a wave of celebration from DWTS fans and Swifties alike.

“The swifties saw harry following scooter braun and they said enough is enough,” one social media user shared. “Thank y’all for your service.”

As DWTS heads into its last episodes of Season 32, fans shared that they were excited to finally be freed from Jowsey’s boring performances.

Fans can rest easy for the holiday weekend, but as soon as next week rolls around, some favorite dancers and stars are going to be on the chopping block. Now that there’s no clear last place player, who amongst the best of the best will be good enough to make it to the finale?