We’re just two weeks away from the semi-finals of this year’s Dancing With the Stars—and, more importantly, six days away from Taylor Swift Week—and fans of the show will be livid if one contestant isn’t sent home, stat. Audiences have spent the last few weeks calling for Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey’s elimination, but last night, the anger reached an all-time high after a fan favorite got the ax instead.

After Jowsey and his pro partner Rylee Arnold performed a Viennese waltz to “I Have Nothing” for Whitney Houston Week, the duo earned the lowest marks of the night, only racking up a total of 28 points. That’s not great, considering another team—Marvel’s Xochitl Gomez and Val Chmerkovskiy—scored the first perfect 40 on Tuesday night’s episode.

Somehow, though, Jowsey was safe from elimination, leaving folks like The Brady Bunch actor Barry Williams, The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, and singer Jason Mraz up for elimination. When Williams was sent home, fans took to social media to share their agony. Maybe Alfonso Ribiero had said it wrong—Barry and Harry sound a lot alike, don’t they?

Alas, no; Williams left after a graceful rumba to “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” with his partner, Peta Murgatroyd. What a tragically ironic number for the actor’s final performance on Dancing With the Stars—yes, Barry, you almost had it all!

To avenge Williams, DWTS viewers shamed Jowsey all over social media. Fans accused the star of being “lifeless and stiff,” claiming that they can’t sit through another performance—especially when there’s a chance Jowsey could be heading into the semi-finals after next week.

One viewer even worried: What if Jowsey dresses up as Travis Kelce next week in honor of Taylor Swift Week? The horror!

But if there’s anyone who knows how to send a man named Harry packing, it’s Taylor Swift. Jowsey would best stay out of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version)era, considering the breakup songs are all thought to be written about ex Harry Styles. As DWTS fans gear up for next week’s elimination, they all have one question: Is it (Jowsey’s boring streak of dances) over now?

