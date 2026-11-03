HAIL MARY Desperate MAGA Floods Purple Battleground With Out-of-State Agitators None of the famous faces flocking to polling places actually reside in the state. Paras Griffin/Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/Reuters

New Hampshire residents are getting a last-minute celebrity push from MAGA.

The battleground state has former New England Patriots icon Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski, NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines, MAGA boxing champions Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson, and more on the ground for Election Day—none of whom call the state home.

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The Florida-based Gronk was spotted in the state signing jerseys and posing for photos outside a tent for Turning Point USA, the ultraconservative organization founded by the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Mayweather was also spotted taking photos with fans outside a polling place, according to NH News Now.

X/screengrab.

Gaines wrote in a post on X, tagging Turning Point, that she was “making the rounds” in the state. “Just got to my fourth polling location. Voters are turning out. 🇺🇸 VOTE!” she wrote.

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Former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola also posed for grinning photos outside a polling place at a New Hampshire high school, according to Boston’s WCVB 5.

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Gronkowski and Karina Nicholas, the Communications Director for the New Hampshire Republican Party. X/ @KNicholasNH

A spokesperson for Turning Point told CBS News that Gronk, at least, was not an official part of the organization and had only stopped by their booth. He posed with Republican gubernatorial incumbent Kelly Ayotte and signed a campaign sign for Henry Giasson, a Republican running for state representative. The Daily Beast has reached out to Turning Point USA and a representative for the star for comment.

Rob Gronkowski waved a flag outside a New Hampshire polling location. X/ @robert_kruse15

CNN reported on Turning Point USA’s efforts in the swing state last month. In July, its chief operating officer, Tyler Bowyer, told the outlet, “We’re putting the biggest ground force that’s ever been put on the ground in New Hampshire for Republicans.” He added, “We’ve already got dozens and dozens of full-time people on the ground there, so that’s huge. New Hampshire turnout-wise is like the size of a medium-sized to large-sized city. So, I like our chances.”

Gaines, a former swimmer, told her followers that Democrats "want your blood." Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Gaines, who rose to prominence as a conservative activist after campaigning against the inclusion of transgender women in female-category athletics, told her followers that Democrats were “thirsty for your blood” on Election Day, minutes after posting about her New Hampshire visit.

Mayweather has also been spotted in New Hampshire on Election Day. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Mayweather, for his part, campaigned with Trump, whom he’s called “the best president we’ve ever had.” And Tyson, who predicted that Trump would “win” the midterms despite not being on the ballot, was spotted signing boxing gloves at a Manchester polling place.

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