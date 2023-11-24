All 27 Disney Villain Songs, Ranked From Cringe to Classic

Disney is celebrating 100 years as a studio this year, and what better way to celebrate than with a new animated film? Wish, the 62nd film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, brings back something fans (and myself) have been dying for in an actual villain in King Magnifico (Chris Pine). And what’s even more exciting is that Magnifico gets a villain song—a defining part of Disney villain iconography that’s fallen by the wayside in recent years.

Following the Nov. 22 release of Wish, there’s no better time to settle the score and finally discover which Disney villain song reigns supreme. Ranked from worst to best, we’ve assessed these 27 songs according to various metrics, including catchiness, lyrics, relevance to the film, and, perhaps most importantly, how villainous they are.

With apologies to Oogie-Boogie, we’re only counting the films from Walt Disney Animation Studios. They also have to actually be in the film, so cut songs like “Snuff Out the Light” from The Emperor’s New Groove are nowhere to be found, as excellent as it is. The villain songs don’t need to be sung by a villain either: As long as it's about them, it counts—though most of the time, the villains rightfully take center stage.

27. “Siamese Cat Song,” The Lady and the Tramp (1955)

As fun as it is to watch these cats cause absolute chaos in the Dear and Darling household—what cat owner can’t relate?—it’s impossible to avoid the overwhelming racial stereotypes that pollute the “Siamese Cat Song.” Somehow, this isn’t even the worst version of the song.

26. “Yodel-Adle-Eedle-Idle-O,” Home on the Range (2004)

If you’re a yodeling savant, you’ll probably be devastated to see this song at the bottom—but everyone else will understand. Disney’s worst film also gets a dreadful villain song. Credit to Randy Quaid for singing the hell out of the song, but even still, “Yodel-Adle-Eedle-Idle-O” is just a bunch of yodeling mixed with multiple jokes about Alameda Slim’s (Quaid) big butt. That’s it.

25. “Trust in Me,” The Jungle Book (1967)

In The Jungle Book, python Kaa (Sterling Holloway) puts Mowgli in a trance with “Trust in Me.” The whole purpose of the song is to lull Mowgli to sleep, and at that, it succeeds admirably—but it shouldn’t have the same effect on the listener. Holloway, one of Disney’s great voice artists (voicing Mr. Stork, adult Flower, the Cheshire Cat and more), deserved better, and thankfully he got it when he provided the voice of Winnie the Pooh in 1966.

24. “Love Is an Open Door,” Frozen (2013)

The oddest one out of the group is “Love Is an Open Door,” which doesn’t feel anything like a villain song, because (spoiler alert!) we don’t find out Hans (Jonathan Groff) is bad until the end. As a love song, it's delightful; but as a villain song, it barely works, with its intention only really hitting an hour later. It does show how game Hans is to get what he wants, at least.

23. “This Is the Thanks I Get,” Wish (2023)

King Magnifico (Chris Pine) has had enough. He’s sick of a kingdom that doesn’t appreciate him. So much so that he needlessly repeats himself: “I let you live here for free/ And I don’t even charge you rent,” Magnifico complains. The song suffers from a bizarre need to feel modern—why on earth would a King from a faraway land ever say, “Peep the name, I’m magnificent”? But what’s really lacking in this villain song is a sense of power. The song comes across as Imagine Dragons-lite instead of convincing us that Magnifico is someone to fear. Disney’s newest animated feature has a roster of impressive songs, but this isn’t one of them.

22. “The Elegant Captain Hook,” Peter Pan (1953)

It’s a shame that the sassy and ruthless Hook didn’t get a ballad of his own, but he does get a couple of lines in “The Elegant Captain Hook.” Even if Hook’s participation is low, the song gets bonus points for being really gay, as a bunch of pirates jump up and down and twirl in pastels, remarking how wonderful it is to work for Captain Hook: “There isn’t a boy / Who won’t enjoy / A-workin' for Captain Hook.” We love to see it. It’s a shame it doesn’t lean into what makes Captain Hook such a delightful villain.

21. “Who’s Been Painting My Roses Red,” Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Another one that’s barely a song, lasting just over a minute, and mostly features the furious Queen of Hearts demanding to know why someone dared to paint her roses red. Still, in such a short amount of time, it manages to convey what an unpredictably terrifying villain she is. Plus, it’s a thrill to hear world-class voice actress Verna Felton, best known for her role as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella, embracing full mania as the Queen of Hearts.

20. “Prince Ali (Reprise),” Aladdin (1992)

From this point on, all of the remaining songs are at least pretty good. It sucks that the outrageously fun villain Jafar (Jonathan Freeman) never got a proper song of his own. But the reprise of “Prince Ali” gives us a taste of how delightful a full-on Jafar number would have been. It’s all a rather fabulous opportunity to rag on Aladdin: “His personality flaws/ give me adequate cause/ to send him packing on a one-way trip” is delicious. If only it were longer.

19. “The Headless Horseman,” The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

Here’s a jaunty, upbeat song from musical legend Bing Crosby, as he seeks to tell the story of the Headless Horseman with the sole purpose of driving Ichabod out of town. The song is satisfying, but it's the scene’s animation that really sells this one—it’s hilarious to watch Ichabod shake with nervousness and practically drown in his own sweat while everyone else is having a grand old time.

18. “I Wanna Be Like You,” The Jungle Book (1967)

Yeah, King Louie (Louis Prima) is a villain, so the upbeat, jazz-infused “I Wanna Be Like You” is absolutely a villain song. We don’t really learn much about who King Louie is beyond the fact that he wants to be human, and it never feels more like an excuse to have a little dance party, but it’s still a good time. Such a good time, in fact, that it’s been covered countless times and became something of a crossover hit—even if nobody ever thinks of it as a villain song, and for good reason.

17. “The Phony King of England,” Robin Hood (1973)

This jovial song, sung by Little John (Phil Harris), is also a scathing indictment of Prince John (Peter Ustinov): “He sits alone on a giant throne/ Pretendin’ he’s the king/ A little tyke who’s rather like/ A puppet on a string.” Like many of the songs on this list thus far, there’s nothing really villainous about it, but that’s kind of the point—Prince John was far more of a bumbling buffoon than a malicious meanie.

16. “Mad Madam Mim,” The Sword in the Stone (1963)

A song nobody remembers in a film most care little about, “Mad Madam Mim” is actually a riot. It’s also refreshing—many villains are obsessed with their looks, but Madam Mim (Martha Wentworth) celebrates her “ugly” appearance (her words, not mine). It’s a fun overview of Mim’s magical powers, and the accompanying animation is a treat.

15. “Shiny,” Moana (2016)

Giant crab Tamatoa (Jermaine Clement) is barely a villain, appearing in just one scene in Moana. That doesn’t stop him from getting a charming (and surprisingly dark) number in “Shiny,” which is a curt reminder to Maui that his and Moana’s quest is purposeless. It’s mostly intentionally vapid as Tamatoa sings about how glamorous he is, but packs an unexpected punch: “You will die, die, die/ Now it’s time for me to take apart/ Your aching heart,” he threatens.

14. “Heffalumps and Woozles,” The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

A gorgeously animated dream sequence accompanies “Heffalumps and Woozles,” a song about creatures that may or may not actually exist. It’s surprisingly creepy for such a family-focused film, but its rhythm is infectious enough to forgive Disney for the tonal swerve. Sonically, it's masterful, even if it has minimal impact on the film itself.

13. “Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee,” Pinocchio (1940)

The very first villain song, Honest John’s (Walter Catlett) tells us nothing about who the character is. But it doesn’t need to—it’s all about manipulating the oh-so-gullible Pinocchio (Dick Jones) into believing he should be an actor. His upbeat, catchy crooning is simply a way to get paid, knowing full well Pinocchio will be put into captivity for the rest of his days, and that’s pretty darn evil.

12. “The Backson,” Winnie the Pooh (2011)

The first (and maybe only) villain borne from illiteracy, “The Backson” exists because Owl (Craig Ferguson) can’t read properly. The residents of the Hundred Acre Wood imagine what this menacing creature is capable of, before marching out to take it down. It’s probably the least menacing song on the list, but it might just be the funniest.

11. “The World’s Greatest Criminal Mind,” The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

Disney’s most underrated villain is undoubtedly Professor Ratigan (Vincent Price). His song, like the movie, is also wildly underappreciated by Disney fans. Price is perfect in this radiant number, recounting Ratigan’s great crimes, and how he’s always looking to one-up his own incredible achievements. It’s comedic, dramatic, and creepy, and sets up the epic rivalry between Ratigan and Basil (Barrie Ingham) with panache.

10. “Savages,” Pocahontas (1995)

“Savages” offers a twist on the villain song archetype: It’s sung by both the film’s heroes and villains. It’s a powerful anthem that shows how both good and evil forces can be drawn into hatred and violence. While a bit too similar to Beauty and the Beast’s “The Mob Song” (coming later on our list), it does more than enough for the plot to stand on its own as a dramatic, exceptional tune.

9. “Mother Knows Best,” Tangled (2010)

Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy) doesn’t have any magical powers, but what she does have is the most passive-aggressive personality in Disney movie history. Gothel plays right into that in the delightful “Mother Knows Best,” a jaunty tune all about why she’ll never let Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) out of the tower. “Plus, I believe, gettin’ kinda chubb / I’m just saying ‘cause I wuv you” are some of the most traumatizing lyrics in Disney’s oeuvre, but they effectively highlight how Gothel controls Rapunzel. It really taps into how uncomfortable Gothel’s relationship with Rapunzel is, and especially how she’s more than happy to be evil incarnate to benefit herself.

8. “The Mob Song,” Beauty and the Beast (1991)

The Disney Renaissance was partly defined by big Broadway-style musical numbers, and one of the best is “The Mob Song,” from Beauty and the Beast. The scale of the song is enormous, yet the message is never lost. The real terror of “The Mob Song” is how easy it is to whip up mass hysteria, and how quickly villainy can spread through an entire community.

7. “Cruella de Vil,” One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961)

The only Disney villain so notorious that the song plays before she even arrives on screen, “Cruella de Vil” is smooth as butter. As performed by the dogs’ owners, Roger (Ben Wright), it comes with a lofty promise about the infamous fur collector: “If she doesn’t scare you/ No evil thing will.” Cruella’s appearance more than delivers. There’s only a handful of lyrics, but they’re all hugely memorable.

6. “Gaston,” Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Vanity is a defining characteristic of many Disney villains. This harkens all the way back to the very first, Snow White’s the Evil Queen, who was entirely motivated by beauty. But we hadn’t seen this trait from a male perspective until Gaston (Richard White) in Beauty and the Beast. The song fleshes out his character beautifully, detailing a man so obsessed with himself that a mere rejection has turned his entire world upside down. It’s a deeply funny song—his stanza about eggs is tremendous—that still manages to establish how incredibly creepy Gaston is. It’s particularly fitting that his song is simply titled “Gaston.”

5. “Friends on the Other Side,” The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Dr. Facilier (Keith David) is rarely considered a top-tier villain by Disney fans, and that’s a big mistake. This lanky witch doctor is one deeply sinister and mischievous guy. His song is a magnificent successor to “Poor Unfortunate Souls” (stay tuned!), as both are about a business deal that promises to make dreams come true. The song gives you the sense that Facilier’s powers are practically unlimited—”I got things I ain’t even tried!” he brags/threatens—and “Friends on the Other Side” is a dazzling number that’s a perfect fit with some of the best visuals Disney has ever produced.

4. “Mine, Mine, Mine,” Pocahontas (1995)

This raucous number tells us everything we need to know about Governor Ratcliffe (David Ogden Stiers)—who he is, what he wants, and what he’s going to do to get it. It cleverly includes hero John Smith (Mel Gibson), contrasting their very different outlooks: “A man can be bold,” Smith announces, while Ratcliffe claims, “It all can be sold.” Pocahontas has some of the best songs in a Disney movie, and “Mine, Mine, Mine” is the perfect establishing song for Ratcliffe’s gold-fueled villainy.

3. “Be Prepared,” The Lion King (1994)

Jeremy Irons delivers a career-defining performance as Scar in The Lion King, and his work in “Be Prepared” is equally brilliant—so brilliant, in fact, that he completely blew out his voice while singing it. (Jim Cummings, who voiced Ed, quickly subbed in for the song’s last verse.) Tim Rice’s lyrics are sinister as they are catchy, highlighting how effective Scar is at convincing subordinates to follow his lead. It’s a chilling reminder of how desperation can lead the vulnerable to evil, as emphasized by the song’s visuals, which hauntingly echo Nazi marches. “Be Prepared” is a spry, wicked treat of a song, with an underlying message that’ll haunt you long after its over.

2. “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” The Little Mermaid (1989)

Ursula (Pat Carroll) is one of the great villains, Disney or otherwise—few revel in being wicked quite like she does. Written by the irreplaceable Howard Ashman, the song perfectly encapsulates Ursula as a master manipulator, a cunning entrepreneur, and the sassiest, most over-the-top sea witch in all of Atlantica. Pat Carroll is pitch-perfect, and her delivery of “And don’t underestimate the importance of body language” is iconic. It’s a song with numerous lyrical layers, each listen revealing new delights. It’s also the longest villain song in the Disney canon, at nearly five minutes, and it earns every second.

1. “Hellfire,” The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

Disney villains are motivated by lots of things, with vanity, greed, and power at the forefront of their ambitions. But Judge Claude Frollo (Tony Jay) has a different motivation from every other Disney villain: lust. Composed by Alan Menken with lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, “Hellfire” is an explosive, disturbing look into the mind of a man torn between faith and desire. “You know I’m so much purer than/ The common, vulgar, weak, licentious crowd,” Frollo claims. “Then tell me, Maria/ Why I see her dancing there/ Why her smoldering eyes still scorch my soul,” he then laments. The incredible animation that accompanies “Hellfire” is a perfect reflection of Frollo’s torturous predicament. That Disney movies almost never talk about—let alone suggest—sex makes the song all the more remarkable: There is no darker, eerier, or more downright villainous song in Disney history.