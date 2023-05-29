The Music of ‘The Little Mermaid’ Was Disney at Its Songwriting Peak

The Little Mermaid changed everything for Disney, launching the so-called Disney Renaissance in 1989. Grossing over $200 million at the box office, it brought Disney back from the brink during a particularly challenging decade for the studio.

There’s so much to love about the film, from the gorgeous animation to the memorable characters, along with a great sense of humor merged with a story packed full of emotional heft. But it's the music—from Disney’s then-new wonder duo, composer Alan Menken and lyricist Howard Ashman—that cements the film as a masterpiece. Menken and Ashman brought in Broadway-style songs, always propelling the narrative forward.

This style of music would become a key cog in the Renaissance’s wheel, but “Part of Your World” remains in a league of its own. The song is an example of an “I Want” song, a Broadway staple that’s as it sounds: The protagonist explains through song what they’re after. The use of this type of song would be a defining characteristic of the Disney Renaissance; think Beauty and the Beast’s “Belle,” The Lion King’s “I Just Can’t Wait to be King,” The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s “Out There,” and Hercules’ “Go The Distance”—but Ashman and Menken crafted the most poignant one of them all in The Little Mermaid.

Through the fire in Benson’s voice and the gorgeous lyrics, “Part of Your World” becomes more like an “I Need” song rather than an “I Want” song. Ariel has more than just a desire to live amongst humans; it's not some passing phase or a yearning to simply see what it's like. It’s more of a primal, intrinsic need—Ariel sings with such longing that you believe she’s not going to survive if she doesn’t get what she needs.

There’s a hidden layer to “Part of Your World” that makes the song resonant, particularly amongst queer people. Lyricist Howard Ashman, who also co-produced the film, was openly gay. Homosexuality was a major part of Ashman’s identity—he was, after all, the man who convinced Disney to model iconic villain Ursula after drag legend Divine.

During the production of The Little Mermaid, Ashman was diagnosed with HIV/AIDS. It was an especially unforgiving time to be gay, with rampant misinformation swirling around the disease, and political inaction led to thousands of deaths. Though Ashman received the studio’s support, his illness left him isolated and undoubtedly feeling like he was very alone. This gives the final lyrics of “Part of Your World” a particular power:

Out of the sea Wish I could be Part of that world

Ashman was gifted at creating lyrics that felt both incredibly specific and universal. The plight in “Part of Your World” is specific to Ariel: She needs to emerge from the sea and live life as a human, on her own terms. Living honestly, independently, and free from admonishment is something we all strive for—and in the ’80s living with HIV, it must have felt as impossible for Ashman as it does for Ariel in this crucial moment.

Before he died in 1991, Ashman managed to write the lyrics for several major Disney films. He worked on The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast, as well as contributed a number of songs in Aladdin, including the beloved “Friend Like Me.” In the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey does phenomenal work with Ashman’s lyrics, bringing forth the magic of his work for a whole new generation. In this way, Ashman can truly remain part of our world.