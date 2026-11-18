Fired ‘Home Alone’ Actor Blasts Director for Ruining His Career
“It hurts my heart,” he said.
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Fired Home Alone actor Daniel Roebuck is pushing back against director Chris Columbus’ claims that he had to be let go for his “horrible” performance
“It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this,” Roebuck told Page Six.
Columbus, 68, revealed on the Wildmen podcast that he initially wanted Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern to play the Wet Bandits in the 1990 film, but the studio was only willing to pay for one. Columbus opted for Pesci as Harry Lyme and cast Roebuck in Stern’s place as Marv Merchins, then fired Roebuck after about four days; Stern ended up replacing him.
“We did a screen test, and they were horrible,” Columbus said on Wildmen, which his son Brendan Columbus co-hosts with actor Cole Sprouse. “I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was just awful. And that’s the only person I ever had to fire.”
Roebuck, though, remembers things differently. He told Page Six that he never screen-tested with Pesci and believes that Columbus’ reasoning is flawed.
“They never, ever, ever filmed me and Joe Pesci together. I never, ever filmed anything with Joe Pesci,” Roebuck said, adding, “The camera never rolled on us.”
In fact, Roebuck said he only spent “one day” with Pesci.
“I have the utmost respect for Chris Columbus,” he clarified. “When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man.”
But the call never came. Still, Roebuck doesn’t hold grudges. He went on to act in TV shows like Matlock, Nash Bridges, and Glee, and believes Columbus was well-intentioned.
“I can’t speak to his motivations. He’s a good Catholic guy. I try to be a good Catholic guy,” he said. “I try to be a man of faith, and I’m certainly a man of forgiveness. So I never held a grudge against him for firing me.”
Columbus never named Roebuck as the actor he fired, but Roebuck had admitted to being the original actor cast as Marv Merchants in a 2023 What a Character! podcast episode. Roebuck told Page Six that Christmas can be tough because of Home Alone’s pervasiveness in popular culture.
“I’m disappointed that every Christmas I have to put up with this when I’ve contributed so much more to the world than not being in Home Alone,” he said.
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