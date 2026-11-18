YA FILTHY ANIMAL Fired ‘Home Alone’ Actor Blasts Director for Ruining His Career “It hurts my heart,” he said. Disney

Get the Obsessed newsletter delivered straight to your inbox SIGN UP By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Fired Home Alone actor Daniel Roebuck is pushing back against director Chris Columbus’ claims that he had to be let go for his “horrible” performance

“It hurts my heart, and it hurts my heart that every Christmas I have to deal with this,” Roebuck told Page Six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Columbus, 68, revealed on the Wildmen podcast that he initially wanted Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern to play the Wet Bandits in the 1990 film, but the studio was only willing to pay for one. Columbus opted for Pesci as Harry Lyme and cast Roebuck in Stern’s place as Marv Merchins, then fired Roebuck after about four days; Stern ended up replacing him.

Daniel Roebuck admitted on a podcast that he was the actor fired from the role of Marv in "Home Alone." Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

“We did a screen test, and they were horrible,” Columbus said on Wildmen, which his son Brendan Columbus co-hosts with actor Cole Sprouse. “I mean, Pesci was great. This other kid was just awful. And that’s the only person I ever had to fire.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Roebuck, though, remembers things differently. He told Page Six that he never screen-tested with Pesci and believes that Columbus’ reasoning is flawed.

“They never, ever, ever filmed me and Joe Pesci together. I never, ever filmed anything with Joe Pesci,” Roebuck said, adding, “The camera never rolled on us.”

Chris Columbus said Dan Roebuck is the only actor he’s ever fired. Henry Nicholls/Getty Images

In fact, Roebuck said he only spent “one day” with Pesci.

“I have the utmost respect for Chris Columbus,” he clarified. “When he did fire me, and he said he’d put me in his next movie, I waited by the phone, man.”

But the call never came. Still, Roebuck doesn’t hold grudges. He went on to act in TV shows like Matlock, Nash Bridges, and Glee, and believes Columbus was well-intentioned.

“I can’t speak to his motivations. He’s a good Catholic guy. I try to be a good Catholic guy,” he said. “I try to be a man of faith, and I’m certainly a man of forgiveness. So I never held a grudge against him for firing me.”

Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the Wet Bandits. Disney

Columbus never named Roebuck as the actor he fired, but Roebuck had admitted to being the original actor cast as Marv Merchants in a 2023 What a Character! podcast episode. Roebuck told Page Six that Christmas can be tough because of Home Alone’s pervasiveness in popular culture.

“I’m disappointed that every Christmas I have to put up with this when I’ve contributed so much more to the world than not being in Home Alone,” he said.

Play Video

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! Account (completed) Payment (completed) Confirmation (completed) You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back 1 Account 2 Payment 3 Confirmation Sign in or create an account Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register