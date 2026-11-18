REAP WHAT YOU SOW 79-Year-Old Legend Delivers Most Unhinged Performance Yet You’ve never seen the 8-time Oscar-nominated star quite like this. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Lionsgate

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Hollywood loves to resurrect its most popular franchises. That’s why the biggest movie premiering this week is The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest entry in the dystopian teen movie series.

For the uninitiated, the new film takes place 24 years before the events of the first film and is about an evil system that forces children to fight for their lives for sheer entertainment. But what really matters about Sunrise of the Reaping isn’t any of that. You should race to the cinemas because Glenn Close is completely and utterly unhinged in this movie. In fact, on the verge of turning 80, she may just have delivered her most bonkers role yet.

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Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle in "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping." Murray Close/Lionsgate

I know, that’s saying a lot. Close is famous for what might just be the most terrifying character in movie history: Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction, who becomes so obsessed with a man that she boils a bunny (literally). Never mind her roles as a foul-mouthed grandmother in Hillbilly Elegy (a movie you forgot existed) or her demented demon lady in The Deliverance (a movie you never knew existed): Sunrise on the Reaping takes the cake. But just one look at her character—the absurdly named Drusilla Sickle—and you’ll see what I mean.

If there’s one thing you can say about her outstanding career, it’s this: Glenn Close always goes for it. That’s never been clearer than when you glance at Drusilla’s astonishing visage. We first see Drusilla, a member of the all-powerful Capitol whose job is to choose the children who will be sacrificed in the Hunger Games, announcing the fate of some unfortunate kids.

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Drusilla’s face is stretched farther than any face should ever be. It’s as if her eyes are desperately trying to escape the prison that is the face. Take a second to look up Lady Cassandra from Doctor Who, and you’ll know what we’re dealing with here. She sports a razor-cut orange bob and a headpiece that’s an actual dead raven—beak, claws, feathers and all. She wears a bright yellow dress (that could also function as a jacket) made of leather. She looks like she’s escaped horrors you couldn’t even fathom. Within a fraction of a second of looking at her, it’s clear we’re face-to-face with an icon.

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Close’s Drusilla takes immense pride in what she does—a big part of which, again, is giddily sending children to their deaths. On TV, she gleefully espouses what an honor it’ll be to participate in the Hunger Games, knowing full well it’s a lie. The way she alters herself when the cameras are rolling and when they’re off is legitimately frightening. So quickly, she becomes an utter demon. At the end of the ceremony, she just about stops herself from killing someone who pissed her off.

“I have no idea how I just did that,” she says, as if not killing someone was the hardest thing she’s ever done.

Iona Bell as Lou Lou, Ben Wang as Wyatt Callow, Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. Murray Close/Lionsgate

We get the immense pleasure of seeing Close in 4 distinctly different outfits as Drusilla. Each comes with entirely different makeup and hair, and each is utterly bonkers. Perhaps the greatest pleasure in Sunrise on the Reaping is just seeing Close have the time of her life.

There’s a surprising vulnerability to Drusilla that makes her even more intriguing. We see how vicious she can be when she starts fighting with one of the tributes, Maysilee (McKenna Grace), on the way to the Capitol. She’s quick and viper-tongued, hurling insults at the young girl like it’s nothing. But when Maysilee dares to insult her shoulder pads, she becomes a sniveling shell of herself, unable to snap back, overcome with horror that someone could dare speak back to her.

It’s a small moment that tells us so much. Suddenly, we understand the exact kind of person Drusilla is. She’s been told her whole life that she’s perfect, and has had wealth and power ingrained from birth, so the mere questioning that she’s anything but flawless shatters her entire worldview. She’s evil, yes, but Close lends a striking fragility to this madwoman.

Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. Murray Close/Lionsgate

Just this week, the 79-year-old icon got a richly deserved honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards to celebrate her extraordinary career. I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say she should have at least one competitive Oscar. There was her brilliant, still-haunting turn in Fatal Attraction, or her tremendous work in Dangerous Liaisons. She even made The Wife—a film nobody has talked about since the Oscar ceremony—legitimately riveting, thanks entirely to her ferocious performance. Yet this is a very welcome and wholly deserved tribute to one of our greatest talents.

Glenn Close is so lovable because while she’s serious about her work, she never takes herself seriously. On the red carpet of the Governors Awards, she joked, “My career is to create characters for gay Halloween parades.” On that, she’s delivered over and over again.

Glenn Close holds up her honorary Oscar at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 17th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

And in Drusilla, she’s delivered her most outrageously silly outfits yet. But with those absurd costume, hair, and makeup choices comes Close’s signature ability to make anyone and anything believable. The most remarkable thing about her performance isn’t how ridiculous her character is—it’s how stunningly authentic she makes Drusilla. And that’s the power of an eight-time Oscar nominee; for the love of all that’s (un)holy, let’s make that Oscar winner ASAP.

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