JUDGMENT DAY Oscar Winner Loses Custody After Horrific Abuse Claims The judge in the contentious case has reached a decision. FJLON3/Mega/GC Images

Halle Berry is losing her custody battle with her actor ex, Olivier Martinez.

Berry and Martinez, both 60, share a 13-year-old son, Maceo, and are battling over custody. After Martinez alleged that the Oscar winner attacked their son on Sept. 26 while he was playing a virtual reality game, a judge ruled that the actress will lose custody for now, according to TMZ.

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The former couple, who were married from 2013 to 2015, previously held joint custody of Maceo, their only child together.

Berry and Martinez were married from 2013 to 2015. Joshua Blanchard

The judge will reconsider the custody arrangement as soon as next month, the site reports.

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The decision comes after Berry’s 18-year-old daughter, Nahla Aubry, whom she shares with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, submitted a declaration to Los Angeles Superior Court, stating, “I have never witnessed her act violently toward anyone,” and that she had never seen Berry engage “in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”

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Berry, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in 2001’s Monster’s Ball, also denied the allegations, according to TMZ, stating, “I would never hurt our child.”

Berry's daughter, Nahla, 18, said Berry has never been violent with her children. Randy Holmes/Getty

According to Martinez’s court filing, Berry allegedly jumped on the Maceo, put her hands around his neck, and choked him. In her response, Berry called her ex-husband “erratic, possessive, and violent” in a statement from her attorney. “To say this filing is entirely meritless and deliberately misleading would be an understatement,” the lawyer added.

Maceo gave a deposition in court, despite Berry’s objections that Martinez had “coached” him, before the judge ruled.

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