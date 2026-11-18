ALARM BELLS ‘SNL’ Star’s Wellness Check Led Cops to Find Boyfriend Dead Heidi Gardner was reportedly concerned after not being able to reach her boyfriend. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

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New details have come to light about the sudden death of Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend, Ray Tintori.

According to TMZ, Gardner, 43, hadn’t heard from Tintori, 43, before she asked a friend to call the police for a wellness check. The site reports that the friend, celebrity stylist Britt Theodora, called authorities with the request, after which Tintori was discovered dead on the floor of the kitchen in his East Village apartment on Nov. 10.

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The couple has been photographed together since 2024. Instagram

Reports conflict on whether Tintori was found by first responders or friends of the filmmaker, but according to Page Six, Tintori’s death did not “appear criminal” and “no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene.” The cause of his death is still under investigation.

Tintori was best known for his directorial work on short films and music videos. Hal Horowitz/Hal Horowitz/WireImage

Gardner has not commented on Tintori’s passing. Sources told TMZ the star is “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.”

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Gardner was a cast member on SNL from 2017 until 2025, when her contract was reportedly not renewed for Season 51. It is unclear how long she has dated Tintori, though the pair have been photographed together since at least 2024.

Gardner has not commented on Tintori's death. Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

The filmmaker, known for his music video work for MGMT and The Killers and his three short films, Jettison Your Loved Ones, Death to the Tinman, and Cabal, first posted about their relationship in July 2025, to celebrate Gardner’s birthday.

Tintori featured Gardner frequently on his social media pages. Ray Tintori/Instagram

“Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner,” he wrote. “Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met.” Tinorti added that he “immediately fell so fast” when the pair began dating, and “I’ve just been falling faster every day.” He pinned the sweet post on his Instagram page, along with a post dedicated to his late mother, Mary Cybulski, who died a year ago, almost on the date of his own.

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