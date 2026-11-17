PIECING IT TOGETHER New Details Emerge About Mysterious Death of ‘SNL’ Star’s Boyfriend The 43-year-old filmmaker’s death is currently under investigation. Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

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Details are slowly coming to light surrounding the sudden death of SNL star Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend, director Ray Tintori.

According to Page Six, Tintori’s death did not “appear criminal” and “no drug paraphernalia was found on the scene.” TMZ reports that a wellness check call at 8:43 a.m. led EMS to the discovery of Tintori’s body on Nov. 10 in his East Village apartment. In a contradictory report, Page Six said friends found Tintori.

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The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ it is still investigating what happened. The filmmaker was 43.

Heidi Gardner was dating Ray Tintori at the time of his death. Instagram

It is unclear how long Gardner and Tintori dated before his death, but the pair were first spotted together in 2024. Gardner has not commented on his passing, but sources told TMZ the SNL alum is “grieving the loss and is surrounded by family and friends during this difficult time.”

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The star, who was the series’ longest-tenured female cast member from 2017 to 2025, left the show when her contract was not renewed after Season 50.

Heidi Gardner starred on SNL from 2017 to 2025. Will Heath/Getty Images

Tintori first posted about his relationship with Gardner to celebrate the comedian’s 2025 birthday. “Happy birthday to the angel of reality @heidilgardner,” he wrote. “Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met.” He recalled that he “immediately fell so fast” when he began dating Gardner, and “I’ve just been falling faster every day.”

Prior to dating Tintori, Gardner was married to Marvel Comics writer Zeb Wells from 2010 to 2024.

Tintori featured Gardner frequently on his social media pages. Ray Tintori/Instagram

Tintori was best known for his three short films, Jettison Your Loved Ones, Death to the Tinman, and Cabal, as well as his music video work for MGMT and The Killers.

Just a year before his death, Tintori’s mother, Mary Cybulski, died at age 70 from a deadly brain tumor on Nov. 8, 2025. Tintori pinned his tributes to both Gardner and his mother on his Instagram page.

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