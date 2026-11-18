GENERATION NEXT This Brilliant Show Is the New ‘Girls’ We’ve Been Waiting For You need to make “It Gets Worse” your next TV binge. Ana Blumenkron/A24 Films

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We love calling TV shows “the new Girls.”

It’s the latest version of our comparison obsession, like when calling any series with women as main characters “the new Sex and the City,” or ruling that any show featuring friends hanging out is “the new Friends.” (Another burgeoning example of this is saying that any comedy that is actually funny is “the next 30 Rock.”)

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The Girls label is now assigned to any series that features twentysomething protagonists. Typically they live in cities, have a codependent friend group with an intimacy that at times can bend towards toxic or cruel, and are what one should consider normal, but which society tends to brand “a mess”: struggling to find work, passion, or a life’s purpose; dating and having sex with all the wrong people; and relentlessly battling between unbridled self-confidence and crippling insecurity.

This is such a definitive and formative part of life that it’s actually kind of wild that it took until Girls came around for that experience to be portrayed so realistically and relatably, to the point that it’s now ruled a definitive signature of that show instead of obvious and rich fodder for television material, the way that hospitals, law firms, police departments, and schools are. Figuring out how to navigate the most pivotal part of a person’s life—early adulthood—is a golden font for comedy and insight.

Vickie Pepperdine and Leo Reich in 'It Gets Worse' Ana Blumenkron/A24 Films

We’ve seen that not just with Girls, but with successors like Broad City, Overcompensating, and Adults. Now that this genre is reflecting what this period of coming of age is like for Gen Z, it’s thrilling, illuminating, and, often, hilarious. That this new crop of youths are so self-actualized and bold is, for me as a nascent Old Man, terrifying and a cause for bitterness. It’s also cathartic to watch.

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All of this brings me to It Gets Worse.

This is the most “Girls, but for Gen Z” series I’ve seen yet, which is a high compliment.

After originally airing in the U.K. on Channel 4, it’s now streaming on Paramount+. It’s written by, created by, and stars Leo Reich. He plays Ethan, an underemployed twentysomething in London whose entire life is entangled with his best friends and former roommates, Abi (Emily Fairn) and Sam (Olive Gray).

They embody every trait assigned—and sometimes judged—about Gen Z. They’re purposefully aimless, refusing to conform to previous standards of adulthood because they consider their passions and happiness a more important priority. They’re sexually adventurous, unfiltered, and unbothered by the opinions of older generations. They’re both stressed about needing to figure life out, but also nonchalant about the pressure to “be” something.

Emily Fairn, Olive Gray, and Leo Reich in 'It Gets Worse' Ana Blumenkron/A24 Films

Ethan is gay, blunt, an over-sharer, and, generally, a lot to be around. “I feel like my personality doesn’t come off well in situations like…well, in situations,” he says, summing up outsiders’ impressions of the energy he brings to any room. He has a hot sort-of boyfriend that he doesn’t particularly like. “I don’t want to f--- someone I respect,” he says. “I don’t want to c-- in Gandhi.”

The series matter-of-factly features a smorgasbord of sexualities and identities, to the point that the one main character who is a heterosexual woman in a committed relationship is the de facto ostrich in a flock of sparrows, the one who appears as the oddest of the group.

It’s not hard to draw the parallels between Ethan and his friends and Girls’ Hannah Horvath and her millennial girl squad.

In fact, Girls’ mastermind Lena Dunham, with each passing year fulfilling her character’s prophecy that she might be “the voice of a generation, or a voice of a generation” guest stars as a Girl Boss who is actually a chaos agent and menace to the women she employs. Reich had a supporting role on Dunham’s London-set Netflix series Too Much; it’s clear that he made an impression on her, and that she’s been a mentor to him...

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