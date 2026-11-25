Yes, even “You Can See Everything” is now available to watch on your couch.

By clicking “ SIGN UP ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .

The holidays are upon us, which means award season is fast approaching. Here are some of the year’s biggest Oscar contenders, available to rent, buy, or stream for free while cozy at home this Thanksgiving weekend.

Sebastian Stan, Jonathan Ciprian Breazu, Teodora Sabina Barau, Vanessa Ceban, and Renate Reinsve in Fjord. Courtesy of TIFF

Unrecognizable A-Lister Wows With Dramatic Tour-de-Force

“As a father whose life is torn apart when he and his wife are accused of a heinous crime that’s complicated by their status as outsiders in their new home country, Sebastian Stan (sporting a bald head, beard, and glasses that render him practically unrecognizable) is a marvel of pent-up fury, frustration, confusion, and fundamentalist belief.”

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

La Bola Negra

Guitarricadelafuente and Miguel Bernardeau in La Bola Negra. Carla Oset/Netflix

Netflix’s Epic Answer to ‘The Odyssey’ Has Arrived

“A gay historical epic that, with its lush melodrama and tragic romanticism spread across multiple time frames, resembles Anthony Minghella’s 1996 Academy Award-winning The English Patient crossed with Claire Denis’ 1999 critical darling Beau Travail, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi’s film feels both old and new. Sweeping and poignant even when its schematic seams show, it’s a moving saga about the knotty ties that bind us to our pasts—and, with any luck, are slowly unknotted—which suffuses its conventions with heft and heart.”

Premieres on Netflix on Dec. 2.

Play Video

Obsession

Inde Navarrette as Nikki and Michael Johnston as Bear in "Obsession." Focus Features

This Wild Romantic Thriller Will Be Your Next ‘Obsession’

“A twist on a classic monkey’s paw story whose grim humor is almost as sharp as its shocks, Curry Barker’s stellar thriller is a deliriously pointed cautionary tale about the perils of getting what you want, and an instant contender for classic midnight-movie status.”

Available to stream on Netflix.

Primetime

Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen in “Primetime." A24

How ‘Primetime’ Gets ‘To Catch a Predator’ All Wrong

“No one escapes the heavy-handedness of Primetime, which damns Hansen and company for predatory behavior and To Catch a Predator for sliminess, even as it indulges in like-minded squalidness. Devoid of nuance, it reimagines the Dateline NBC breakout as a more scandalous affair—and its host as a much bigger lunatic—than was true.”

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Project Hail Mary

Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in "Project Hail Mary." Jonathan Olley

‘Project Hail Mary’ Proves Ryan Gosling Is Our New Tom Hanks

“It is an irresistibly enjoyable film, an impeccable marriage of ambitious filmmaking and Gosling’s solar-flare charisma... Gosling’s Ryland Grace is a middle school teacher who, in a past life, was a brilliant but controversial molecular biologist. We first meet him waking up from an induced coma on the Hail Mary spaceship, where he quickly discovers that he is alone—his comrades died in their sleep—and that he is on a suicide mission to save the human race from lightyears away…A series of unfortunate events that we won’t spoil lead to Grace being on the spaceship, where he spends the majority of the movie alone. It’s these scenes that Gosling asserts himself as, quite possibly, the best movie star working today.”

Available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and MGM+.

The Invite

Penelope Cruz and Olivia Wilde in "The Invite." A24

Olivia Wilde and Seth Rogen Go to Psychosexual War

“Olivia Wilde’s third behind-the-camera feature (following Booksmart and Don’t Worry Darling) sports four excellent lead performances—including hers—that turn this combative dramedy into a hysterical, insightful, and ultimately moving portrait of the difficulties of keeping long-term relationships alive.”

Available to stream on HBO Max, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and The Roku Channel.

The Odyssey

Matt Damon, Will Yun Lee, and Himesh Patel in "The Odyssey." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures

Yes, Christopher Nolan’s ‘Odyssey’ Really Is That Spectacular

“A rousingly gargantuan action extravaganza that was shot entirely in IMAX (the first of its kind) and boasts a mournful and self-critical soul, Nolan’s follow-up to Oppenheimer is in many respects a kindred spirit to that Oscar-winning predecessor, even though its arresting blend of might and magic provides far more visceral, larger-than-life thrills.”

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Play Video

You Can See Everything

Billy Evans and Elizabeth Holmes in the documentary "You Can See Everything." A24

The Year’s Best Film Is This All-Time Great Mind-Melter

“Nathan Fielder has evolved his comedy of inquisitive weirdness into something wholly and electrically new—a blending of awkward humor, social and psychological analysis, and structural inventiveness that melds fiction and non-fiction, wit and gravity, in ways that are often head-spinningly difficult to parse. Yet even his prior mind-melting works can’t fully prepare viewers for You Can See Everything, a complex portrait of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes that tumbles down the rabbit hole with bewildering inventiveness. Co-directed by Lance Oppenheim (Primetime), it’s not just the film of the year—it’s a documentary that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the form’s all-time greats.”

Available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.