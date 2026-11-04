‘GET LOST’ Ivanka’s Most Famous Friend Trolled for Celebrating Blue Wave Social media users quickly called out the star’s MAGA chumminess. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Ivanka Trump’s celebrity buddy Kim Kardashian is getting roasted online for celebrating MAGA’s midterm losses.

Kardashian, 46, appeared to join the happy anti-Trump chorus about the blue wave on X when she wrote in a social media post, “Good Morning America.” New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani posted a similar message to celebrate the Democratic sweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kardashian’s post was not an obvious nod to Election Night, however, as the All’s Fair star appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday to promote the show’s new season with her co-stars.

Still, social media users insisted she “get lost” over her support for MAGA figures Ivanka Trump and Elon Musk, as well as her Instagram post celebrating Melania Trump on Inauguration Day.

X/screengrab

Next to a carousel of photos that showed Kardashian’s photo shoots with MAGA billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla robot and meetups with Ivanka, one user wrote, “Girl get lost!” while mega influencer Max Bernstein replied to Kardashian in a post with similar snaps, “oouuu hold on. Let’s talk about this first.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet another snarked, “Do you think she posted this before or after she checked in on her best friend Ivanka?” One wrote in reply to the star, “We didn’t forget, bb,” with a picture of Kardashian posing with Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian poses with President Donald Trump in the White House's Oval Office. Twitter

X/screengrab

Kardashian did not endorse a candidate in the 2024 election—but after Trump’s win, she flirted with MAGA by posting the cryptic photo of Melania Trump. The following March, she shared images of an editorial she shot with Perfect magazine, in which she posed with Tesla Optimus Bot. Musk cheered her on in replies on X. The shoot followed her video upload from the previous year, in which she interacted with the bot.

X/screengrab

Play Video

The Tesla CEO poured almost $500 million into the races of Trump’s handpicked candidates ahead of the election, to no avail.

At the time, Kardashian said her reasons for the robot photo shoot were not political. “I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic,” she told the magazine.

Some fans saw Kardashian’s Inauguration Day post as a celebration of Trump’s win. X/screengrab

Though she has remained mostly silent on partisan politics, Kardashian told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in 2017 that she believed, “Anyone can run the U.S. better than Donald Trump.” She has since developed a cozy relationship with Ivanka—one she has celebrated on social media.

Get the Best of the Beast Sign Up for Our Obsessed Newsletter SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Karadashian made celebratory posts online in 2020 following Joe Biden’s win, but later worked closely with Trump on prison reform, after which Trump called her the “world’s most overrated celebrity.”

Obsessed with pop culture and entertainment? Follow us on Substack and YouTube for even more coverage.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register