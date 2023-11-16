Trump Trashes Kim Kardashian as ‘the World’s Most Overrated Celebrity’
FALLING OUT
Though Donald Trump once welcomed Kim Kardashian to the Oval Office to hear the socialite lobby for prison sentence commutations—which he later saw through—the former president now says Kardashian is the world’s “most overrated celebrity.” In a Truth Social post Wednesday, Trump took issue with ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s new book, Tired of Winning, in which Karl writes that Trump agreed to commute more sentences—as long as she could arrange face time between the president and NFL players at the White House. “In the ‘book’ he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,’ if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners,” Trump wrote. “This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players.” Trump also lashed out at Kardashian for “probably” voting for Joe Biden, though she has not publicly stated who she supported in the 2020 election.