MOVING ON James Bond Loser Gets Major Career Consolation Prize Jack Lowden may not be Bond, but he will still be busy. Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Actor Jack Lowden, rumored to have been in the running to become the next star of the James Bond franchise before Robert Pattinson’s casting was revealed, is getting a career boost despite losing out on the role.

Apple announced on Monday that Lowden’s Apple TV series Slow Horses has been renewed for two more seasons. Lowden, 36, stars as River Cartwright alongside Gary Oldman, Kristen Scott Thomas, and Saskia Reeves in the spy thriller, which just released its sixth season last month. Already renewed for Seasons 7 and 8, Apple said that the series is now slated to continue through Seasons 9 and 10.

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Lowden lost the role of Bond, but will keep his role on "Slow Horses" through an additional two seasons. John Shearer/WireImage

The news comes after Pattinson was announced as the star of Amazon MGM’s new iteration of the Bond character, after months of speculation about who will take over the role. Runners-up reportedly included Lowden, Nicholas Hoult, Josh O’Connor, and Callum Turner.

Slow Horses’ Oldman told Canada’s The Morning Show that Lowden was in the running in September. “They have picked him. They have made their choice, but they have not announced it yet. So my fingers are crossed for Jack,” he said at the time.

Apple announced that "Slow Horses" will continue for an eight and ninth season on Monday. Apple TV

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Oldman’s comments took on new weight when early promotions for Slow Horses’ Season 7 did not include Lowden, prompting speculation that his schedule was clearing to make room for Bond. Lowden coyly replied when asked about that speculation by British GQ, “Oh, Christ…It’s all very flattering. It’s nice to be mentioned—for any role—and I’m just not really going to add to the noise.”

Pattinson was named as the new Bond just hours before Apple's announcement. John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Pattinson said in a statement after his casting was announced, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime.” He added, “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

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The Odyssey star will be the seventh actor to play Bond. His casting comes after Daniel Craig, 58, played the British spy for 15 years.

Pattinson will take over the franchise after Daniel Craig's 15-year run. TOBY MELVILLE/Toby Melville/Reuters

Director Denis Villeneuve said in a statement about the casting, “We were surrounded by extraordinary talent, but there can only be one 007. I am overjoyed to welcome Robert Pattinson as our new James Bond. He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new. I cannot wait to begin.”

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