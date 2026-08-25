Jelly Roll Delivers Brutal Punchline About Trump’s Weight

Jelly Roll kicked off his guest stint on Jimmy Kimmel Live! by sounding the alarm on President Donald Trump’s unhealthy weight.

The 41-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Jason Bradley DeFord, won over Kimmel’s audience with quips about his own dramatic weight loss journey. Meanwhile, doctors have raised concerns about the 80-year-old president’s weight gain and the dangerous risks it may pose.

According to a medical report released by the White House in May, the president weighed in at 238 pounds, putting him just 1.6 pounds shy of obesity. Trump had gained 14 pounds since his last physical, and 23 pounds since 2023.

Doctors told the Washington Post that Trump should address his obesity ASAP. Phil Noble/REUTERS

“A lot of doctors are worried about the president’s weight,” Jelly Roll began. “After his last physical, we found out Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he is now tipping the scales at almost 240. That’s crazy.”

He continued, “Think about this, y’all, in the few last years I’ve lost 300 pounds. That means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump.”

“And let’s be honest, based on his approval ratings, it seems like most of the country wants to do the same thing.”

"I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump,” Jelly Roll joked. Leah Millis/REUTERS

The Grammy winner sarcastically suggested that maybe they “should take it easy” about the president’s weight, given that Trump “would never do that to other people.” The show then panned to various clips of Trump commenting on other people’s sizes and figures over the years: “He’s actually fatter than ever,” “I don’t speak badly about somebody’s physical disability, but he’s got the biggest stomach I have ever seen,” “I refuse to talk about the fact that he’s a fat slob.”

The rapper retorted, “Well, if that ain’t the pot calling the kettle fat.”

Jelly Roll's dramatic weight loss, before and after. The Daily Beast/Getty

This is the second time Kimmel has enlisted Jelly Roll as one of his rotating summer stand-in hosts.

The rapper took home three big wins at this year’s Grammys—where he pleaded the fifth on discussing politics. He noted his history with incarceration and growing up in a house riddled with drug addiction, telling reporters, “I didn’t even know politics were f---ing real until I was in my mid-20s in jail.”

But if Monday’s monologue was any indication, Jelly Roll will continue to mock the president as he fills in for Kimmel.

“Mr. President,” he quipped, “From one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. And trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again.”