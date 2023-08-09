Trump Says ‘Fat Pig’ Comments About Christie Were ‘Extremely Respectful’
HOGWASH
Donald Trump claims his latest public remarks about former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s weight were “extremely respectful.” At a rally in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Trump couldn’t resist making yet another comment about his 2024 GOP presidential nomination rival’s appearance. “Christie, he’s eating right now,” the former president said, prompting laughter and cheers from his supporters. “He can’t be bothered.” He went on to point at someone in the crowd and said: “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig,” adding: “I’m trying to be nice, don’t call him a fat pig” and: “We want to be very civil.” “If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face,” Christie later tweeted alongside a video of Trump’s comments. “I was extremely respectful of Sloppy Chris Christie today in New Hampshire,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “During a speech in front of a large crowd of Patriots, somebody shouted out that ‘Chris Christie is a fat pig.’ Rather than acknowledging that, which many speakers would have done, I said, ‘No, No, he is not a fat pig.’ I’m sure Chris would have been very happy with my defense of him!”